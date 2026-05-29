"Without stable brand confidence, there is no stable used-car demand."

Chinese electric vehicles are losing value quickly in Germany, creating a new headache for leasing companies and drivers alike.

What's happening?

Automotive News noted that Deutsche Automobil Treuhand said Chinese plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in Germany were worth 47% of their original list prices in April, down from 61% at the start of 2024.

That decline was about twice as steep as in the broader EV market, per the publication. Chinese models have been hit especially hard as more brands enter Germany with similar offerings.

Residual value is central to leasing. If a vehicle ends up being worth less than expected at the end of a lease, someone has to absorb the loss. That someone can be the customer, the automaker, or the leasing company.

DAT's Martin Weiss told Automotive News some leasing firms are now demanding compensation upfront before agreeing to take on Chinese vehicles.

"The residual value gap is fundamentally a trust problem," Christian Schüssler of Arval Germany told the outlet. "Without stable brand confidence, there is no stable used-car demand."

Why does it matter?

Weaker resale values can mean higher monthly lease payments and less attractive financing offers, even if the vehicles themselves are competitive on range, features, or sticker price.

EVs can still deliver meaningful savings over time. Drivers often spend far less on charging than they would on gas, and electric cars generally require less routine maintenance.

Charging at home can increase annual savings by avoiding more expensive public chargers. Qmerit can help link homeowners with free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 EV Chargers.

Installing solar panels can keep even more money in bank accounts by allowing drivers to fuel with their own energy rather than the grid or public stations. TCD's solar partner EnergySage is a great place to connect with trusted installers and save up to $10,000 on installations by comparing bids.

However, those advantages can be harder to fully realize if financing costs rise.

German consumers appear uneasy about whether some Chinese brands will still be around for the long haul, Automotive News observed. DAT found that roughly half of Germans surveyed think many Chinese automakers could leave the market within five years.

There is also a broader market effect at play. Chinese automakers lean heavily on rental fleets, subscription services, and self-registrations, which can send a wave of nearly new vehicles into the used market with higher mileage and thinner service histories.

That, in turn, can put even more downward pressure on resale prices.

What's being done?

Leasing companies are responding by becoming more cautious. As Automotive News reported, Arval is using lower residual-value assumptions, leading to higher lease rates but potentially helping limit risk. It is also keeping vehicles longer to spread depreciation over more time.

Industry experts told the outlet that automakers will have to do more than simply launch compelling EVs. Building dealer networks, expanding service coverage, and creating certified used-car programs could help reassure buyers and support stronger resale values.

China's own rapidly improving offerings also could be hurting things.

"The high pace of innovation also has a downside," Weiss asserted to Automotive News. "Current models appear outdated much more quickly."

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