Experts predict a $15 billion market will emerge out of electric vehicles' critical component: 'Innovation'

"What gets me really excited is how we are seeing automakers partner with our industry."

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

This essential part of an electric vehicle could get a lot more sustainable.

The global market for electric vehicle plastics is on the rise and is expected to rapidly increase over the next decade. 

In 2023, the EV plastic market was valued at just over $2 billion. But market analysts predict it will grow to over $16 billion by 2033, "driven by the growing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in material technology," per Yahoo Finance

As technology advances and the manufacturing process improves, electric vehicles are becoming more affordable. EVs boast a ton of benefits: They have no tailpipe emissions, are more sustainable than their gas-powered counterparts, and save drivers a ton of money on gas. 

While EVs are great for reducing the environmental impact of transportation, they contribute to a growing plastic problem.

To keep the car lightweight, plastic makes up around 50% of an electric vehicle. EVs are covered in plastic, from polycarbonate in headlights to polyurethane in seats and polypropylene in batteries.

Although a rise in plastic production and a growing market may seem like an environmental nightmare, analysts believe electric vehicles' reliance on plastic may not be a bad thing. The development of the EV plastic market is shifting toward sustainability, longevity, and recyclability.

Joshua Baca, the vice president of plastics at the American Chemistry Council, believes the growing market will inspire innovation.

"Plastics in automobiles are the ultimate example of plastics innovation rooted in sustainability," Baca said, per Plastics Today. "These aren't your ordinary plastics — they must withstand high temperatures from batteries, daily exposure to UV light, and the wear and tear of a busy family. What gets me really excited is how we are seeing automakers partner with our industry to not just incorporate plastics into vehicles, but to improve the recycling of those plastics at the end of a vehicle's life."

