Scientists develop next-generation technology that could revolutionize electric car batteries: 'This is a clear sign'

The researchers think they have solved some of the higher-voltage decay problems.

Battery researchers in Switzerland intend to give lithium-ion packs a volt jolt that could improve electric vehicle performance as well as safely utilize a harmful gas generated during plastic production.

It's thanks to a team from the Paul Scherrer Institute, or PSI, that's developing a cathode coating geared to increase battery cell voltage from 4.3 to 4.8 with great capacity retention. It's a technique the experts also expect to improve energy density, or the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound, all according to a lab summary.

"If the voltage increases, the energy density also increases," PSI researcher Mario El Kazzi said in the report.

Often, cell degradation happens at higher voltages, particularly where the cathode transitions to the electrolyte. When batteries cycle, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, according to PSI and a description from the U.S. Energy Department.

PSI reported that oxygen releases and transition metal disintegration inside the cells contribute to the problem, limiting most EV battery cells to 4.3 volts. Lithium-ion packs include expensive metals, with anodes typically made from graphite. Nickel, cobalt, manganese, and lithium are common cathode metals, per the researchers.

By coating the cathode metal with a thin, protective layer, the researchers think they have solved some of the higher-voltage decay problems.

The solution arrived after a detour to plastic manufacturing, often a dirty process that includes traditional dirty energy. More than 496 million tons of plastics are made each year, according to the Center for Biological Diversity and Our World in Data.

PSI's solution uses a byproduct from certain plastics' production, called trifluoromethane. The team created a reaction between the gas and a thin lithium-carbonate cathode coating at 572 degrees Fahrenheit, creating lithium fluoride. Researchers described the results as "gratifying."

The protective coating remained stable at high voltages while ions continued to cycle through the cell effectively. Ion resistance was 30% lower than uncoated cathodes. The treated cells also showed a greater than 94% capacity retention, all after a 100-cycle test. The results all bested standard performance, per the summary.

"This is a clear sign that our protective layer minimizes the increase in resistance caused by the interfacial reactions that would otherwise occur," El Kazzi said in the PSI report.

By converting trifluoromethane into a benign battery component, the PSI researchers said they are removing a potent planet-warming fume that's "10,000 times more harmful to the climate than carbon dioxide." That's important, as our world's overheating is linked by NASA to an increased risk of severe weather events, including wildfires.

Capturing and safely storing air pollution is a concept taking multiple forms. In England, researchers are working on a molecular jail for dirty pollutants. A U.S. government-backed project is in the works to vacuum harmful gases from the air and store them underground.

As consumers, we can help by making some smart choices regarding everyday products. Buying less throwaway plastics can cut trash while providing you with a better experience. Supporting brands with plastic-free packaging is another way to contribute to the solution.

If the PSI battery findings can be scaled, the results could be a boon for our energy system, as well as our air.

"We can assume that our lithium fluoride protective coating is universal and can be used with most cathode materials," El Kazzi said in the summary.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.