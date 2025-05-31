Boating company debuts 12-passenger cruiser with surprising range and comfort: 'All power, no noise'

An electric boating company is bringing serious energy to water recreation, minus all of that polluting gas.

Vision Marine Technologies, a Canadian company backed by over 25 years of marine industry experience, recently unveiled two new electric pontoon boats — the V24 and the V30. Both models run entirely on electric power and come with impressive specs that blend performance and sustainability.

As outlined by Electrek, the V24 is a 12-passenger boat measuring just under 25 feet, while the V30 is a 15-passenger vessel spanning 30 feet. Both run on Vision's powerful 180 horsepower E-Motion electric motor, powered by a 43 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. This system can propel each vessel about 40 nautical miles on one charge, or approximately 46 miles. An optional second battery pack increases the total capacity to 86 kWh, extending the range up to 90 nautical miles per charge. That's approximately 104 miles.

Both boats come equipped with integrated onboard chargers, allowing them to charge easily at almost any dock. Pricing starts at $99,995 for the V24 and $139,995 for the V30.

Highlighted as providing "all power, no noise," Vision's electric vessels are a needed step forward in cleaning up our oceans. The company says the vehicles provide "instant torque, whisper-quiet operation, and zero emissions — all without the maintenance of gas engines."

This is especially valuable for pontoon boats, which Slate describes as "gas-guzzling aquatic patios."

Gas-powered engines, the standard in boating, can be incredibly harmful to waterways and the greater environment.

They leak fuel and oil into lakes and oceans, releasing carbon pollution and toxic fumes into the air and creating noise pollution that disrupts marine life. They are also majorly inefficient, burning more fuel per mile than cars. All of this adds to water, air, and noise pollution, harming the environment that gas-powered boats are created to enjoy in the first place.

But, as Axios explains, electric boats do come with caveats. These battery-powered vessels require a "tremendous amount of energy" to run, which contributes to planet-warming pollution if not charged with a clean energy source. It also means these boats are weighed down by heavy batteries, preventing them from going very far or very fast.

Luckily, that isn't a problem for the slow nature of these new pontoon boats. And don't you want to slow down to enjoy nature anyway?

