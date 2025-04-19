Community up in arms over factory's concerning plans: 'I think it's a horrible idea'

A Zug Island coke factory has made headlines for its petition to add three tons of dust into the air of the Detroit metro area, the Detroit Free Press reported.

What's happening?

Officials with the factory in River Rouge filed documents to ask permission to expand its processes and air pollution despite the fact it's already being sued by the Environmental Protection Agency for multiple Clean Air Act violations.

This factory is run by EES Coke Battery, a subsidiary of DTE Energy. Its facility has 85 ovens that operate in an oxygen-free environment to process coal into coke. The coke is then used to process iron.

DTE representatives offered a comment to the Free Press via an emailed statement: "The pending permit is to install a secondary screener that will be operated within an enclosed building and use foam suppressant to prevent particulate from becoming airborne. The permit is unrelated to the pending litigation. EES Coke's operation is governed by regulations aimed at protecting public health, and the plant is dedicated to responsibly operating under those regulations while it continues to serve crucial industrial and civic functions through the production of coke to fuel the steel industry and the provision of over 170 jobs."

Why is the EES Coke Battery expansion important?

Coke plants emit tons of sulfur dioxide into the air. The facility in Michigan released 3,600 tons of sulfur dioxide in 2021 alone. This expansion would also increase emissions of dust that is so fine it can bypass humans' respiratory hairs and mucus layers, infecting lungs easily.

This company also has a history of lawsuits with the EPA and multiple violations of state regulations. The pollution is affecting citizens in a real way, causing 15,000 asthma attacks and up to 57 deaths a year.

Despite the potential added pollution and health risks, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the increased particulate emissions would not violate state or federal air standards.

What's being done about the EES Coke Battery expansion?

The lawsuit by the EPA was joined by both the city of River Rouge and the local chapter of the Sierra Club. And multiple government officials are speaking out against this expansion.

"I think it's a horrible idea," said state Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, who represents River Rouge, according to the Free Press.

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who also represents River Rouge, said: "Economic benefits cannot come at the expense of the health and safety of working families. It is critical that existing regulations are strong enough to protect the people of metro Detroit and that corporations are held accountable for complying with these critical safeguards."

In general, scientists are developing more eco-friendly methods of manufacturing metals, and authorities across the globe are working to halt industrial processes that harm humans and the planet.

