Former 'Iron Chef' contestant speaks out on health threat lurking in restaurants everywhere: 'We don't even think about it'

He's keeping it out of his new restaurant.

People often talk about microplastics in food, but we often don't consider all the plastics used throughout the cooking process.

Former "Iron Chef America" contestant Edward Lee spoke to Bloomberg about the restaurant industry's reliance on plastics. "It's not necessary," he said. "It's just that it's so convenient and it's so prevalent and it's everywhere that we don't even think about it."

Lee's new fine dining restaurant, Shia, opened last November in Washington, D.C. To avoid plastic at the restaurant, staff avoid using molds to shape food and, in lieu of disposable gloves, they wash their hands more frequently.

To plan the plastic-free space, they made a list of typical plastic items in a restaurant, which they published on OpenTable. The advantage of the item switch: no plastic. The disadvantage: higher costs, which often fall on the restaurant-goer. Shia charges $90 per person for a five-course tasting menu at the bar and $185 for a seven-course tasting menu in the dining room.

According to Bloomberg, Shia's staff may have avoided anywhere from 510 to 790 pounds of plastic so far, and Lee aims to have a better sense of how much this approach to running a restaurant will cost in the coming months.

Many common kitchen items are made from plastic, and many of these can be harmful. For example, the hard black-colored plastic in many utensils can contain toxic flame-resistant chemicals. Plastic food containers have also been found to leach microplastics into food, especially when heated.

Plastics are made from fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Ingesting these through cooking or contamination can lead to any number of health problems, ranging from weight gain and insulin resistance to reproductive issues and cancer.

With all the concern over plastics, it may be easy to lose sight of the positives of plastic use, especially in the restaurant industry. Disposable items are certainly more hygienic, and people with certain illnesses need to make sure they have clean and uncontaminated food preparation areas. Even plastic straws have a place, making drinking easier for many individuals.

However, combining fine dining with sustainability is possible.

Michelin, the organization known for awarding stars to restaurants for excellence, has begun awarding green stars. They attest to the high caliber of the restaurant while affirming their commitment to sustainable practices; 643 restaurants have been awarded green stars.

