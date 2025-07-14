Energy CEO speaks out before major change in US policy: 'Here to stay'

EDP ​​Renováveis, the fourth-largest wind energy producer in the world, is staying committed to its goals in the United States despite uncertainty.

As Reuters reported, before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law, the renewable energy firm still planned to install up to 1.75 gigawatts of new wind energy capacity by the end of 2026. CEO Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade said it would adhere to this goal even if the U.S. government phased out renewable energy tax credits.

"The renewables bet in the U.S. is here to stay," he said. "In 2024, we installed 2 GW there, and this year we will install 1 GW and up to 750 megawatts in 2026 as planned."

However, he added that the company's 2027 investment depends on the final version of the legislation.

This news from the Portugal-based firm is encouraging because wind energy investments are crucial in the global move toward a cleaner economy. There are tremendous investment opportunities in wind energy as well as jobs and resilience in communities where installations are based.

Sustainability-focused businesses offer financially savvy investments because they represent the future of energy and outperform dirty energy stocks in long-term growth.

Though there have been bumps in the road for wind energy producers, the industry's momentum remains promising and profitable.

Individual wind energy projects can power hundreds of thousands of homes. Meanwhile, evolving wind turbine technology is making this form of energy more accessible and available.

EDPR is a major player in the wind energy sector, with operations spanning 28 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. While the bill was signed into law July 4, even Senate Republicans, such as Utah's John Curtis, expressed interest in retaining some of the renewable energy tax credits of the Inflation Reduction Act to protect jobs and investors.

"For 2025 and 2026, EDPR is confident in maintaining their results and installation targets, seeing the US as a long-term investment," Net Zero Evolution wrote in a LinkedIn post. "This determination underscores the robust demand for clean energy and the strategic importance of the American market."

"Let's hope that further renewables business across the United States follow a similar trajectory," Rob Byrom, head of renewable energy and power at Leap29, said.

