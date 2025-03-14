New report uncovers massive shift in the way your meals and groceries are handled: 'A mainstream necessity'

The industry's value is projected to keep climbing.

Have you noticed any changes to your packages or takeout orders lately? A compostable box here, a paper bag there? In general, a bit less plastic?

According to Astute Analytica, a global analytics and consulting company, you aren't imagining things. These kinds of eco-friendly changes are actually part of a much larger shift in how the world of commerce operates, GlobeNewswire reported.

For instance, the group found that the eco-friendly North American food packaging market was valued over $57 billion in 2024 and is growing at a solid clip. By 2033, the industry's value is projected to eclipse $91 billion, per GlobeNewswire.

Already, the sector has replaced 3.5 billion single-use plastic items in North America. Plastic pollution can seriously mess with human health, and it isn't very kind to animals around the world either. In other words, the rise of non-plastic packaging has arrived not a moment too soon.

A key driver of this groundswell is new technology that unlocked plastic alternatives that biodegrade more easily. Another is higher consumer demand for non-plastic options — nearly 40% of U.S. shoppers see the impact of packaging on the planet as highly important, per packaging consultancy firm McKinsey and Company — and corporate sustainability initiatives that take real action, not just save face.

As a result, packaging that's better for the planet is becoming a proven force that makes good business sense, too.

"Whether exploring paperboard alternatives, moldable biomass, or next-generation compostables, all these innovations highlight a common theme: eco-friendly packaging is shifting from a niche concept to a mainstream necessity," the report explained, per GlobeNewswire.

Not convinced? The true scope of this industry might surprise you. Keep your statistics hat on for just a moment.

According to Astute Analytica's research, there are a whopping 1.5 million tons of biodegradable and compostable packaging imported or exported in North America, made from plants like corn, sugarcane, and agricultural byproducts. At the same time, nearly 3,000 recycling facilities are hard at work diverting 2.1 million tons of waste away from landfills, GlobeNewswire explained.

All told, there are currently 12,000 new product launches featuring eco-friendly packaging, and 180 startups in the sector have received significant funding. Over 5,000 companies have put formal policies in place that prioritize more minimal package designs, which has saved 750,000 tons of material. Meanwhile, the sector has created 85,000 jobs, per GlobeNewswire.

Breakthroughs in packaging science and production techniques have added fuel to this fire. Want packaging you can eat? Done. A mushroom-based foam alternative? Check. Dissolvable packages? You got it.

Astute Analytica dove into even more cool industry facts and innovations — like single-material packages for quick and easy recycling, or non-toxic package enhancements that extend contents' shelf lives.

Granted, the news isn't all positive. The group found that preserving performance while achieving sustainable goals can get tricky for companies, new disposal methods can be confusing for consumers, and the system still favors packaging materials that are destructive to the planet, GlobeNewswire reported.

Yet all signs point toward more growth in the world of packaging alternatives, which is good news for us and the planet.

