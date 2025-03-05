  • Business Business

Bottled water company reveals major upgrade to its product packaging: 'Central to our mission'

The new packaging will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

by Maris Toalson
The new packaging will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

Photo Credit: iStock

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, Chlorophyll Water will provide its products in more sustainable packaging, including a one-liter bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and a 16-ounce aluminum can, as reported by Clean the Sky. The company announced that the packaging will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, from March 5-7.

Chlorophyll Water produces bottled water enhanced with chlorophyll, a compound that boasts "antioxidant, detoxifying, oxygenating, and anti-inflammatory properties," according to its website

The company's new packaging furthers its commitment to both human and environmental health. It received the first Clean Label Project Certification –– which tests products for contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers –– for bottled water in the United States.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"We launched with landfill-biodegradable bottles and transitioned to 100% recycled plastic for our 16.9 ounce bottles. With our new one liter bottles made from 100% recycled plastic and 16 ounce aluminum cans, we're reducing dependence on virgin plastic," said Chlorophyll Water founder Matt Levine.

About 98% of single-use plastics –– like those used for bottled water –– are virgin plastics. Virgin plastics are made from dirty energy sources, and their production produces toxic gases. These toxic gases contribute to a changing climate, creating negative consequences for people and the planet, such as rising temperatures and more extreme weather events.

Single-use plastics made from virgin plastics also produce plastic waste, and a 2024 study found about 60 companies are responsible for over 50% of global plastic waste. Plastic waste, like the toxic gases produced by its manufacturing, has health consequences. Microplastics pollute the environment and can enter the human body, yet the extent of their impact remains unknown.

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

With its new packaging, Chlorophyll Water is joining other companies like the makers of Crystal Geyser bottled water, Kraft, and others in changing the trend of corporate plastic waste and improving human and environmental health. The new packaging will reduce dependence on virgin plastics and dirty energy by using recycled plastics and aluminum instead.

"Sustainability is central to our mission," said Levine.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x