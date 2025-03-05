Bottled water company reveals major upgrade to its product packaging: 'Central to our mission'

The new packaging will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, Chlorophyll Water will provide its products in more sustainable packaging, including a one-liter bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and a 16-ounce aluminum can, as reported by Clean the Sky. The company announced that the packaging will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, from March 5-7.

Chlorophyll Water produces bottled water enhanced with chlorophyll, a compound that boasts "antioxidant, detoxifying, oxygenating, and anti-inflammatory properties," according to its website.

The company's new packaging furthers its commitment to both human and environmental health. It received the first Clean Label Project Certification –– which tests products for contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers –– for bottled water in the United States.

"We launched with landfill-biodegradable bottles and transitioned to 100% recycled plastic for our 16.9 ounce bottles. With our new one liter bottles made from 100% recycled plastic and 16 ounce aluminum cans, we're reducing dependence on virgin plastic," said Chlorophyll Water founder Matt Levine.

About 98% of single-use plastics –– like those used for bottled water –– are virgin plastics. Virgin plastics are made from dirty energy sources, and their production produces toxic gases. These toxic gases contribute to a changing climate, creating negative consequences for people and the planet, such as rising temperatures and more extreme weather events.

Single-use plastics made from virgin plastics also produce plastic waste, and a 2024 study found about 60 companies are responsible for over 50% of global plastic waste. Plastic waste, like the toxic gases produced by its manufacturing, has health consequences. Microplastics pollute the environment and can enter the human body, yet the extent of their impact remains unknown.

With its new packaging, Chlorophyll Water is joining other companies like the makers of Crystal Geyser bottled water, Kraft, and others in changing the trend of corporate plastic waste and improving human and environmental health. The new packaging will reduce dependence on virgin plastics and dirty energy by using recycled plastics and aluminum instead.

"Sustainability is central to our mission," said Levine.

