Florida officials announce return of $3,000 voucher program for residents to buy e-bikes — here's who qualifies

The City of Tampa's Parking Division announced that the e-bike Voucher Program is back, which could encourage residents to switch to cleaner transportation with more affordable e-bikes.

The e-bike Voucher Program is an application-based, lottery-style program where qualifying participants may be awarded a discount of up to $3,000 when purchasing a new e-bike, WFLA reported. The program awarded over 450 vouchers to participants in 2023 and 2024, and officials said that this year's program has $500,000 in funding.

The voucher program will provide up to 248 vouchers to qualified applicants, offering different discount amounts per type. Standard gives $1,000 off, low-income gives $2,000 off, and very low-income gives $3,000 off.

To qualify, applicants must be City of Tampa residents who are at least 18 years old and have not previously redeemed a voucher through the program.

They'll need to submit a signed purchase quote from one of the participating shops, which are listed on the program's website. If they receive a voucher, they must also purchase an appropriate helmet at the designated bike shop upon redemption.

Using an e-bike offers a cheaper transportation option. As shared by Upway, fuel for electric bikes costs $0.22 per 100 miles on average, while car fuel costs around $14.69 per 100 miles.

Upway offers a wide range of bikes, with many up to 60% off retail prices, and can help commuters get e-bikes that fit their needs. The company also buys used e-bikes, creating an option for people looking to sell their bikes.

To save even more money, e-bike owners can charge their bikes using home solar. TCD's Solar Explorer helps owners shift to solar power and save up to $10,000 with competitive bids from vetted installers. Plus, there are $0-down subscription options for those looking to keep upfront costs low.

Beyond financial benefits, riding e-bikes supports physical and mental health. According to National Geographic, e-bike use can help improve cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

E-bikes may also help reduce pollution linked to daily transportation. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that pollution released by gas vehicles accounts for about 28% of pollution in the U.S. Riding an e-bike could also be better for the environment because they don't produce tailpipe emissions, per GreenCars.

Other cities are also working toward making clean transportation more accessible with rebate programs, including Bend, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

Tampa officials emphasized that the vouchers provided by the program are not for getting free e-bikes. The vouchers can be applied to buying a Class 1 e-bike, which is pedal-assisted only, or a Class 2 e-bike, which can be either pedal or throttle-assisted.

Applications for the program will be open from February 13, 2026, until February 27, 2026.

