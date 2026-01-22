Bicyclist 'shocked' after police officer serves them with court date over not locking up bike: 'We made eye contact'

"All of these mistakes make me question how valid the ticket really is."

Riding an e-bike is an excellent way to dodge traffic congestion and save money on commutes. However, a New York cyclist's daily routine was disrupted when police impounded their e-bike and issued a baffling ticket that they were determined to fight in court.

"I got a criminal court appearance ticket for leaving my e-bike unattended," the Redditor explained in r/MicromobilityNYC. "What makes this confusing is that the officer actually saw me park my bike — we made eye contact — and watched me walk into the Wegmans."

What's more, the poster said they were inconvenienced because the police impounded their e-bike. When they inquired about the situation, an officer said they had done so because somebody could have stolen it.

"I was honestly shocked by that explanation because it didn't make sense given that the officer clearly knew I had just parked it," the Reddit user shared. "They also told me they had 'asked around' to find the owner, even though the officer who issued the ticket knew it was mine."

Also suspect was the fact that their summons incorrectly documented the location where the incident occurred and their name.

"All of these mistakes make me question how valid the ticket really is," they added.

The tale unlocked a wave of questions, advice, and criticism. In addition to saving people who make the switch from cars hundreds of dollars every year, e-bikes provide a surprising health boost despite their motors, helping riders enjoy their commutes and be more active. Upway offers an enormous variety of e-bikes to fit your needs, with many up to 60% off retail prices.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"How can they write a ticket when it's completely legal to lock up your bike on the street?" someone asked, to which another replied, "Because it was propped up against an MTA structure."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Still, many saw this ticket as unnecessarily harsh and thought it would be dismissed.

"This should have been a 'Hey, please don't prop your bike against an MTA structure next time. Thanks, have a nice day,'" a third user suggested.

Others bemoaned the country's heavy reliance on polluting private vehicles. "Fight as hard as possible. We cannot let cars win," one person wrote.

Upway is a great place to start exploring your e-bike options. You can even sell your used e-bike with Upway and earn a discount on your next one if you're ready for an upgrade.

A home solar system can enhance the benefits of your e-bike investment by reducing charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer and trusted partners can save you up to $10,000 on an installation through competitive bids and help you discover $0 down subscription options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.