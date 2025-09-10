eBay launches 'Endless Runway' show that will transform how customers shop for clothes: 'Permanent shift'

Pre-loved or secondhand clothing is a great route for those wanting a unique style that doesn't come at the expense of the planet.

Online marketplace eBay is making strides in promoting sustainable fashion as it moves closer toward its second "Endless Runway" event.

According to Fashion Dive, the runway looks will feature pre-owned archival pieces and can be seen at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

"Each runway look will make a bold statement about the power of pre-loved and the relevance of circularity on fashion's biggest stage," eBay said in a release.

Purchasing clothes secondhand can keep used pieces from ending up in the landfill, and it can help you do your part in breaking up with fast fashion. While the fast-fashion industry profits off of fleeting trends and poor-quality items that will soon end up as problematic textile waste, pre-owned clothing gives clothes tons of added wear.

Furthermore, vintage clothes are less likely to be the product of human rights violations, which has been a huge issue surrounding the fast-fashion industry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If online shopping isn't your vibe, thrift stores are another great way of bringing chic used clothes into your rotation. Besides being another sustainable shopping option, you can find great deals, sometimes even on designer goods. One shopper scored a designer bag for under $30.

Fashion Dive explained how 40% of clothing, shoes, and accessories sold on eBay are pre-loved. Plus, there's a big market for smaller, upcoming designers on the site, which also are a good alternative to mass-produced goods.

With thrifting and vintage goods becoming the hottest style on the market, there is hope the fashion industry is becoming more sustainable.

Endless Runway looks by designers Erdem, Luar, Altuzarra, Kallmeyer, and Ahluwalia can be seen on September 10 in New York and September 18 in London.

The eBay Endless Runway "reflects the permanent shift in how people shop," the company said, per Fashion Dive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.