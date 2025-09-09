Parents celebrate as officials pass sweeping ban on harmful products — here's what you need to know

In a move cheered by parents, health experts, and youth advocates, the town council in Eagle, Colorado, voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products — including disposable vapes — starting in 2026. The measure makes Eagle the 14th municipality in the state to take action against the youth-targeted products, which have been tied to increases in nicotine addiction rates and harmful health outcomes.

In late August, council members approved restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco, which often comes in candy-like varieties such as fruit, mint, and dessert flavors, according to Colorado Public Radio. Health experts and youth advocates argue these products can lure kids into nicotine use and lead to long-term dependence.

"Among students who have used the electronic vapor products, the percentage who use them because they're available in flavors is incredibly high," Michelle Hartel, executive director at Mountain Youth, told the council, per CPR.

Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances on the market, and flavored tobacco products have fueled a teen vaping epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that nicotine exposure harms brain development, particularly in youth, and increases the risk of lifelong addiction.

Eagle joins a growing list of Colorado cities — from Boulder to Glenwood Springs — that have already passed similar restrictions on flavored tobacco products. Across the United States, close to 400 municipalities and six states have implemented bans on flavored tobacco sales, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

In May, the World Health Organization called on countries to ban these products too. At that time, WHO found that over 50 nations had already implemented related bans and over 40 had banned the sale of e-cigarettes, with five nations banning disposable versions of the products.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These products can also pose environmental dangers to communities. Disposable vapes contribute to the rising problem of toxic e-waste and plastic pollution, as their lithium-ion batteries and single-use cartridges are often discarded in the trash or littered outdoors. The University of California, Davis, and the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit working to end tobacco and nicotine addiction, have both spotlighted the potential environmental impacts of vaping.

By curbing the sale of flavored tobacco products, Eagle is aiming to protect its youngest residents from addiction — it may end up cutting down on unnecessary and harmful waste too. These products can also come with significant costs, including the price tags on the devices themselves, the health care their use can require, and even the cost of classroom disruptions.

Increasing those price tags with higher taxes may curb sales and usage. Evidence suggests bans can also make a difference.

Nearby Glenwood Springs, Colorado, saw youth vaping rates cut in half after its own flavored tobacco restrictions in 2019. Meanwhile, state-level efforts to raise purchase ages and increase taxes have further helped bring down usage rates across Colorado.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.