New study makes alarming findings about countries banning common imports: '[It] can create unintended consequences'

Researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology have found an important solution to growing e-waste challenges.

What's happening?

After examining electronic waste arriving in Ghana, RIT academics found inadequate separation between waste and refurbishment streams.

"There is no universally adopted system for qualifying what is reusable versus what is truly non-functional," said report author Michael Thurston. "That uncertainty complicates enforcement and can create unintended consequences on both sides of the equation."

These consequences can include fire hazards for disposal personnel and polluted water supplies. However, researchers were clear that banning the import of e-waste wasn't the answer.

"We tend to think of these products primarily as waste once they leave higher-income markets," said report author Nabil Nasr. "But many of them retain substantial functional value."

Why is e-waste important?

Improperly disposed of electronics pose a health and safety risk wherever they end up. E-waste generates high concentrations of toxic chemicals in landfills.

On the flip side, diverting functioning electronics from waste can generate economic benefits once sold on secondary markets. Even properly recycled electronics can help recover critical minerals and avoid the need to mine and process virgin materials.

What's being done about e-waste?

The RIT study authors participated in an upcoming United Nations report, which will make policy recommendations to improve electronics quality and design standards. These could ensure that e-waste leaving America could be fully capitalized upon and that its humanitarian and environmental costs are minimized.

"Policies that treat all used electronics as waste risk overlooking a critical distinction," said Nasr. "There are products that are clearly non-functional and should not be shipped. But many devices still have significant remaining value through reuse, repair, or material recovery."

You can do your part by supporting the circular economy and selling your gently-loved electronics while they're still working. For the gadgets that are well and truly dead, find reputable recycling options in your neighborhood.

