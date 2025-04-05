Local resident outraged after spotting trailer full of shocking cargo: 'Someone should totally report this'

Electronic waste has grown to record levels, and it is a big problem as one resident recently discovered when they unearthed a trailer full of old e-scooters that were destined for the trash.

"Bunch of eScooters becoming eWaste," wrote the resident on their post on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, followed by a picture of a trailer containing what looked to be hundreds of electric scooters that were being scrapped.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Insanely easy to repurpose these. That's an astounding waste of money, time and resources," one commenter wrote in the replies.

E-waste is one of the fastest-growing types of solid waste in the world, and according to the World Health Organization, over 68 million tons of e-waste were produced globally in 2022. Of this large amount, only 22.3% was formally collected and recycled. This leads to great economic loss and resource depletion as valuable metals and materials are lost rather than reused or recycled. This leads to a loss of at least $57 billion every year, reported EY.

E-waste is also one of the worst types of waste there is because it contains toxic metals such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, which can contaminate soil, water, and air if not disposed of correctly. The majority of this waste ends up in landfills or is shipped to developing countries, where it contributes to environmental degradation.

There are lots of organizations that will reward people who recycle their old electronics. For example, Trashie's Take Back Tech Box is an initiative by Trashie that enables you to recycle up to 10 pounds of old electronics in exchange for rewards from popular companies.

Commenters on the thread were frustrated with the amount of waste shown in the post.

"We really do suck as a species don't we," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Someone should totally report this to an environmental company."

