Thousands of residents get instant rebates after power company rolls out $1,500 e-bike incentives: '[It] replaces the car'

"[It] makes the hills go away, and it doesn't use gas."

Thousands of California residents are getting electric bikes at a significantly reduced cost, thanks to a new lottery encouraging e-bike adoption.

Through Ava Community Energy's e-bike rebate lottery, Alameda County residents can receive major discounts that make e-bikes far more affordable. The $10 million program offers lottery winners up to $900 off an e-bike — or up to $1,500 for low-income residents.

Applicants are entered into monthly drawings, with 600 rebates awarded each month through September. Winners must choose from an approved list of eligible e-bikes and purchase their bike from a participating local bike shop. The program is expected to benefit 8,000 to 9,000 Alameda County residents.

Standard e-bikes qualify for instant rebates of $400, while cargo or adaptive e-bikes receive up to $900 off, allowing some lower-end cargo models to cost as little as $600 or $700.

Low-income residents are eligible for $1,000 off standard e-bikes or $1,500 off cargo or adaptive models, plus an additional $250 credit for safety equipment. In some cases, this rebate can reduce the cost of a low-end cargo bike to nearly nothing. More than 40% of program funds are reserved for income-qualified applicants.

Electric bikes are extremely popular in Alameda County, which includes Berkeley, as a more affordable, convenient alternative to cars. More than one in four Berkeley households do not own a car, according to a 2023 U.S. Census survey. News outlet Berkeleyside reported that about 9% of Berkeley residents who commute to work do so by bicycle, roughly 15 times the national average.

That popularity is supported by the city's bike-friendly infrastructure, which makes biking practical. Add electric assist to e-bikes — which makes hills, longer routes, and daily commuting far more realistic than traditional biking — and biking becomes a true alternative to driving.

"The e-bike makes the hills go away, and it doesn't use gas," 81-year-old Berkeley resident Helena Worthen told Berkeleyside. "It's fun and easy and replaces the car."

E-bikes produce zero tailpipe pollution and require far less energy to operate than cars — even electric ones. By replacing short car trips with e-bike rides, residents can help reduce carbon pollution, reduce traffic congestion, and improve local air quality.

Beyond environmental benefits, traveling by e-bike can dramatically lower the cost — and improve the experience — of daily commuting. Compared with driving, e-bikes can save riders thousands of dollars each year on fuel, parking, insurance, maintenance, and repairs. Charging an e-bike typically costs just a few cents per ride, making e-bikes one of the most affordable transportation options available. Riders also gain health benefits by biking, including improved cardiovascular fitness, mobility, and mental well-being.

While this rebate lottery isn't available outside Alameda County, investing in an e-bike is still a great way to make local transportation cheaper and more environmentally friendly.

