Dumpster diver stunned by discovery in trash bins behind grocery store: 'I'd rather be over cautious than under cautious'

A dumpster diver's incredible haul reveals there is such a thing as a free meal — and their safety tips could help you experience the same.

What's happening?

In "r/DumpsterDiving," a Reddit user shared photos of their "BIG HAUL": apples, lemons, tomatoes, peppers, grapes, naan, ravioli, lettuce, and more.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"No recalls I checked," the poster wrote, adding: "I am BIG believer in safety first. I'd rather be over cautious than under cautious." They explained that they also recovered a lot of frozen items and live in a cold area, so they were confident the food hadn't been exposed to unsafe temperatures.

"Well done, this is like $200 worth of healthy food! I'm so excited for you," one commenter wrote.

"This is an awesome haul. It's not filled with candy, chips, pastries or anything filled with artificial sugar," another person observed.

Why is this important?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure households in 2023, including 841,000 children. Since then, grocery prices have continued to rise, suggesting that more households may be struggling to make ends meet.

More intense extreme weather — fueled by rising global temperatures — is contributing to higher prices at the grocery store, as farmers report experiencing significant losses due to such events and pass these costs on to consumers.

Food waste exacerbates this cycle because rotting food releases methane, a heat-trapping gas that's significantly more capable of warming the planet pound-for-pound than carbon dioxide.

Why would a retailer discard food?

Freezing food is a surefire way to keep things fresh for longer, so it's unclear why the unnamed retailer may have deemed so many frozen items disposable.

The original poster didn't reveal which retailer tossed the food, but in the event of power outages, major grocers such as Trader Joe's and Kroger have given away perishable items. Many retailers also have composting programs to minimize methane production and recoup value from food waste.

This location may have chosen to discard the food due to staffing issues, a breakdown in coordination with food pantries, or as a tax write-off.

How can I support a less wasteful society?

Several Redditors urged the OP to share the food with those in need.

"Please pass along any food to people who really could use it if not a pantry or local shelter!" a third person suggested. The OP confirmed they had donated many fresh items.

"Everything else I have frozen for myself or used for myself and I was able to help three neighbours!!!" they added.

Others wanted to learn more about dumpster diving. While local trespassing laws may apply, dumpster diving is legal in all U.S. states. Wearing protective gear, ensuring someone knows your location, and keeping your phone charged are essential actions to support a safe experience.

"Before I even get in the dumpster I take a really good 10 to 15 minutes to check out the whole area like the stores surrounding the dumpsters," the OP shared with one curious Redditor.

