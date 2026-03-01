Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discoveries behind local stores: 'Holy mother of pearl'

American retailers are infamous for selling excessive holiday decor, such as plastic Christmas trees to adorn a fireplace, heart lights to string along the ceiling for Valentine's Day, or cornucopias to enhance a dinner table

Almost all of these items can be used more than once, but irresponsible marketing still encourages consumers to buy updates every year.

The seasonal items that don't sell often end up in the dumpster — even though they're not really trash. One Redditor posted about their experience finding hundreds of brand-new cards that were left in a retailer's bin.

"Forgot to post last week's gift wrap + greeting card haul," they captioned the post.

They managed to snag, "Two white garbage bags full of the entire Hallmark gift card selection including music and pop-up cards, and an entire tub of gift bags, boxes and wrapping paper — all seasons/occasions, ton of Christmas bags."

They also managed to find several unopened bottles of seltzer and medicated creams.

Dumpster diving diverts items from heading to polluting landfills prematurely and brings them back into circulation. It's also an incredible way for consumers to save up to thousands of dollars on everyday items. Plenty of retailers toss perfectly usable goods, and divers have found everything from Bath & Body Works candles to 15 bags of high-end coffee.

For those just starting to dumpster dive, it is imperative to wear protective gear, such as closed-toe shoes and gloves. Divers should also check local trespassing laws, as they differ in every region, even though dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states.

The Redditors were impressed by the OP's haul.

"Holy mother of pearl!" one congratulated. "Well done!"

"So many cards!" another added.

"Time to make giving cards your, um, calling card," a third suggested. "Crossing guard stops some traffic? Thank you card! Garbage man? Farewell card for your garbage. r/RandomActsofCards."

