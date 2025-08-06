Gamer stunned after discovering valuable items at local dump: 'I will never understand why people throw this away'

A Redditor shared photos of their unexpected hauls from a local dump with the r/gamecollecting community, and it featured a white PlayStation 4 Pro and a PlayStation 3 Slim. They also scored a purple Nintendo 64, and they were all fully functional and in excellent condition.

What happened?

What made the discoveries particularly surprising was that the PS4 Pro still contained all the previous owner's data. The Redditor noted that such a console still has substantial value — around $250.

"I will never understand why people throw this away!" the Redditor wrote. "They are all in perfect visual condition and above all perfectly functional, so why throw them away?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, another user shared a similar story about someone who visited their local dump to dispose of eight vintage gaming systems, including Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and Dreamcast consoles along with controllers and popular games.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

When electronics get thrown away, we waste more than just the devices themselves.

For instance, Americans throw away 416,000 phones every day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Each device contains gold, silver, copper, and other rare earth elements that required extensive mining and processing to produce.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For context, manufacturing a single smartphone generates approximately 140 pounds of waste and requires enough energy to power a home for an entire day.

E-waste also damages the environment. Improperly discarded electronics can leach toxic materials (lead, mercury, flame retardants, and more) into soil and water. These substances harm entire ecosystems and contaminate drinking water supplies.

The United Nations reports that only 22.3% of e-waste gets properly recycled, meaning most valuable components never make it back into the production cycle.

Are gaming companies doing anything about this?

The gaming companies that manufactured the pictured devices have improved their sustainability practices over time.

For example, Microsoft has promised to make Xbox consoles fully recyclable by 2030.

Sony, maker of PlayStation, has a trade-in program for used consoles, helping to keep them out of landfills. The company has reduced packaging for the PS5 compared to previous generations, cutting down on waste.

Nintendo has made progress by reducing hazardous substances in its products and improving energy efficiency in newer models.

Some retailers, such as GameStop, have trade-in programs, though the financial return is often far less than you could get by reselling directly to another gamer.

What can I do with my old electronics?

Instead of tossing old electronics, consider selling or donating working devices. EBay, Facebook Marketplace, and local groups can help you rehome your unused electronics.

For broken items, proper recycling is important. Many retailers, including Best Buy and Staples, offer free electronics recycling. You can use Earth911's recycling locator to find e-waste collection points near you.

For a more convenient option, Trashie's Tech Take Back Box allows you to mail in small electronics for proper recycling without leaving home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



