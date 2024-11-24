Federal judge issues new contempt order against Kentucky coal company over mine pollution: 'Significant sum of money has proven insufficient'

"For years, Lexington Coal has dragged its feet on that task."

A federal judge has issued a contempt order against a Kentucky coal company for the third consecutive year after it failed to make progress toward cleaning up polluted mine sites.

What's happening?

The Associated Press reported in November that U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers has ordered Lexington Coal Company LLC to develop and implement an action plan to clean up selenium discharges and other pollution at its sites in Mingo County, West Virginia.

Chambers also fined the company $50,000 and directed it to create a $100,000 fund to use toward compliance with federal environmental laws. Lexington Coal Company has already paid $169,500 in sanctions after Chambers found it in contempt in 2022 and 2023.

"Unfortunately, this significant sum of money has proven insufficient to coerce Lexington Coal into compliance," Chambers wrote in the ruling, per the AP.

Why is this concerning?

As the dirtiest fuel, coal is among the energy sources associated with millions of premature deaths every year, along with severe health complications such as cancer and heart disease.

Mining the material can also introduce significant public health hazards to local ecosystems. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains that selenium discharges "can rapidly bioaccumulate in food chains and reach levels that are toxic to aquatic life."

Ultimately, Lexington Coal Company's failure to address the pollution is contributing to environmental degradation in West Virginia.

"For years, Lexington Coal has dragged its feet … and failed to stop polluting Mingo County streams," Sierra Club West Virginia Chapter chairman James Kotcon said in a statement for the organization. "The pollutants they've discharged into the water have completely devastated ecosystems."

What's being done about this?

Kotcon has called for Lexington Coal to be held accountable for its actions. While previous fines have proved ineffective, a third contempt order may up the pressure on the company to make things right.

The Sierra Club noted in a media release that it is partnering with environmental groups Appalachian Voices and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy to put a stop to the coal company's repeated violations.

Donating to organizations advocating for a cleaner future and supporting pro-climate policymakers are some ways to make your voice heard on issues like these.

