Drake faces backlash after behind-the-scenes video reveals shocking activity: 'So dark and off-putting'

"I honestly think these … are disgraceful."

by Veronica Booth
A subreddit ignited in a blaze of frustrated comments when someone posted an old video of rapper Drake showing off his private jet.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Social media ignited in a blaze of frustrated comments when someone posted a video of rapper Drake showing off his private jet.

The video was shared on Reddit in the r/realmoneycasinos and r/airplanes subreddits, with the latter repost titled "In case you're wondering what a $200M private jet looks like." According to the video, it's actually a $185 million jet.

Drizzy said "sky's the limit" and brought the casino with him
byu/EmptySimple0 inrealmoneycasinos

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The plane is a Boeing 767-300ER and can typically hold up to 226 passengers, depending on the layout. However, Drake has set up his Boeing, "Air Drake," with excessively lavish features that many deemed wasteful. And he's not flying with 200-plus people.

As he said in the video while giving a tour of the aircraft, "We decided to make everything more luxurious, warmer," adding a casino, three bedrooms, and a mini movie theater.

According to a 2025 study from the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets created more than 21 million tons of air pollution in 2023, showing a 25% increase in private jet emissions over the last decade. Now, it's estimated that private planes account for 4% of all civil aviation emissions. 

That's more pollution than all the departing flights from London Heathrow Airport created in 2023. Over 80 million passengers pass through Heathrow a year. Private jets, of which there are roughly 23,000 in operation and more being built every day, typically carry only a handful of people at a time.

People are frustrated with how disproportionately private jet owners contribute to aviation emissions. Redditors in the comments did not hold back their feelings on Drake's opulent plane.

One person said, "So dark and off-putting."

Another pointed out how unfair it is that the wealthiest people create the most waste, saying, "Remember, you drive a hybrid to save the environment. You clean your yogurt cups and separate your recycling. … you're doing this for this plane to offset your life's savings in CO2 in a few minutes."

Someone else echoed the disdain for so few people generating so much pollution and waste, commenting, "I honestly think these mega boats/planes made for a handful of people are disgraceful."

