Delivery driver sparks outrage with photo of customer's grocery order: 'I see it all the time'

A delivery driver ignited discussion online by sharing a screenshot that many say highlights a broken system pushing unnecessary pollution, wasted time, and higher costs for everyone involved.

The post, shared on Reddit by a DoorDash driver, showed a delivery route stretching nearly 30 miles across multiple New Jersey cities — all to drop off a single case of Coca-Cola.

The driver summed it up bluntly: "You mean to tell me there's nowhere closer for you to get that from? Heck there's probably even three Targets closer to that spot!"

Many commenters complained about the algorithm, suggesting this wasn't necessarily a customer choice but rather a flaw in the app.

"It's definitely not the customer. The zone I normally work in, there is usually at least two or three locations of the same store within the zone, and for some reason it will frequently pick the store that is much farther from the customer," one shared.

Delivery apps have changed lives, and they're an essential resource for many people. Whether someone is unable to leave home, disabled, sick, without a car, or just plain lazy, apps such as DoorDash and UberEats allow them to conveniently get whatever they need — groceries, food, medicine — delivered right to their doorsteps.

However, sometimes that also means long drives for delivery workers. This results in more wear and tear on their vehicles, wasted fuel, and more pollution, costing both the drivers and the planet. And while grocery delivery can be greener than going to the store since deliveries are often bundled, this is negated when deliveries are poorly routed.

Inefficient delivery systems can also lead to higher delivery fees, increased prices for customers, excess packaging waste, and wasted food.

Others shared similar experiences in the comments.

One user wrote: "They paid me $26 earlier to deliver Whataburger to another town away, about 20 miles. I took it because it the return trip where it was going was where I needed to go anyway. … I won't do it unless it's worth my time but I see it all the time."

Someone else offered a workaround: "Pro tip: Whenever there's a shop order from a store with multiple locations, immediately hit directions. 'Arrived at store' will pop up in grey. Hit that. When you get to one of those stores, it will say 'are you sure?' Select yes. Shop at closer store and red card works fine."

