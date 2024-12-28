Iconic sports franchise faces major backlash after image surfaces of enormous parking lot: 'Why are people like this?'

"We are not fighting a battle over transportation but a battle over greed."

Car-centric city planning is back under the spotlight thanks to a Reddit post that sparked outrage and conversation about urban design. The post, shared in an anti-cars subreddit, brought attention to just how massive Dodger Stadium's parking lot is, pointing out that you could fit ten more Dodger Stadiums inside the parking lot.

The post, which features an image from X, formerly Twitter, with a visual comparison, has people shaking their heads at the sheer scale of space dedicated to cars in cities.

This isn't just a fun fact. It's a stark reminder of how much urban landscape is shaped by car dominance. Car-centric urban design eats up valuable space, encourages more driving, and leaves communities dealing with traffic, pollution, and wasted potential. Instead of sprawling lots, that land could be used for parks, housing, or small businesses — things that actually make neighborhoods vibrant and livable.

As one commenter said, "Imagine how many housing, parks, and businesses you can build."

On top of that, massive parking areas trap heat and contribute to planet-warming gas pollution. It's clear that prioritizing cars comes at a steep cost, both for the planet and for city residents.

In the Reddit thread, the conversation didn't stop at Dodger Stadium. The original poster compared the parking chaos at FedEx Field, where fans pay $50 to park and then endure hours of traffic, to their own experience taking the metro for just $1.50.

"Why are people like this?" they asked, frustrated that public transit isn't embraced more widely.

Commenters were quick to pile on with their own takes.

One pointed out that 90% of the parking lot's space is devoted to cars, calling it "ew."

Another framed the whole situation as a symptom of greed, saying, "If the goal is selling more cars, more gas, more car stereos… then this system is not doomed to fail but succeeding quite well. We are not fighting a battle over transportation but a battle over greed."

Cities worldwide are exploring solutions to counter these issues. Policies promoting mass transit, walkable neighborhoods, and cycling infrastructure are gaining traction as ways to reclaim urban spaces from car dominance. Cities like Amsterdam and Copenhagen, celebrated for their bike-friendly designs, demonstrate how investments in alternative transportation can create healthier, more livable cities.

For those seeking change closer to home, incremental progress — such as using public transit more frequently or advocating for local infrastructure improvements — can be a step toward reducing reliance on cars and building a more sustainable future.

