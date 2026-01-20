Residents raise red flags over 'hazardous' crisis spreading across US region: 'The consequences ... terrify and infuriate me'

So-called disposable vapes are increasing in popularity, causing multiplying problems as their toxic and flammable components end up in the environment and landfills.

Michigan, like many states, is seeing an uptick in these problems due to a lack of responsible disposal options, according to a recent analysis in the Detroit Metro Times.

"The vape recycling program honestly started as my personal soapbox," Jane Fitkin, director of Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior, told the Detroit Metro Times. "I live in a beautiful town on the shores of Lake Superior, and I see disposable vapes littered like cigarettes. The consequences to our water resources terrify and infuriate me."

Cannabis vapes are classified as hazardous waste because they contain residue of the drug. Legally, they are not supposed to be disposed of in ordinary landfills; they need to be processed in specialized facilities because of the lithium batteries inside. However, they can't be transported across state lines for processing because they are still federally illegal.

That leaves users with few or no legal, responsible disposal options.

However, recycling vapes is important, because their lithium batteries are also a hazard when disposed of improperly — causing fires and polluting the environment — and are a resource that can be tapped into to power clean energy when recycled correctly.

"We're seeing increased demand for lithium as a resource, and increased unethical mining practices for it as a result," said Fitkin. "At the national scale, we throw away something like 150 million vapes every year, which equates to enough lithium to power about 6,000 EVs."

"We see the harm hard rock mining has caused in our U.P. communities and watersheds, and want to mitigate that impact — robust metals recycling is probably the most effective way to decrease mining pressure."

That leaves policymakers and concerned parties looking for a practical way to get all of these vapes recycled.

"The people who produce this stuff, it is their responsibility," said Matt Naimi, co-founder of a Detroit-based recycling center, per the Detroit Metro Times. "They're producing the garbage. E-waste is a big problem but no one ever thinks about it."

Jeff Johnston, a spokesman for Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, told the Detroit Metro Times, "EGLE is aware of the disposal and recycling challenges associated with these devices and is working with the cannabis industry on a resolution. We are also working with the U.S. EPA on solutions and expect EPA recommendations in the very near future, at which point we expect to be able to offer guidance and encourage recycling of these devices."

