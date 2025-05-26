Disney visitor baffled after spotting 'frustrating' new product in stores: 'Why would anyone want to carry this monstrosity around the park all day?'

"They could have made it out of some colored cardboard with a barcode or something that triggers the effect."

A Disney visitor took umbrage with a collectible sold as part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, referring to the unwieldy, expensive item as "new garbage."

What's happening?

The Disney enthusiast shared a picture of their "Key to Disneyland" — a commemorative toy Disney says is designed to "unleash hidden magic" by lighting up and making sounds as it interacts with lock stations at the California park's lands. However, the visitor wasn't impressed.

"It's $60, then once you're done poking it into holes that trigger a lightbulb, it's landfill forever. Thank you, Disney, very cool!" the OP wrote in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption.

"They could have made it out of some colored cardboard with a barcode or something that triggers the effect……why does everything have to be plastic? " one person wondered.

"So they can justify charging $60 for it…" another replied.

"Why would anyone want to carry this monstrosity around the park all day?" a third asked.

Why is this important?

The fact that Disney billed the plastic key as a commemorative toy indicates that it is meant for visitors to hang on to their memorabilia long-term. In fact, a Google search shows a secondhand market is already emerging for the 70th anniversary keys, which also unlock a trading pin.

Nonetheless, the Reddit discussion reveals a potential problem with execution that could lead to the clunky plastic collectibles adding to the approximately 27 million tons of plastic going to landfills each year in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Multiple commenters also suggested Disney could have developed a less resource- and energy-intensive way of celebrating Disneyland's 70th anniversary, as most plastics are derived from highly polluting dirty fuels like motor oil and gasoline and don't easily break down in nature.

As larger pieces of plastic slowly degrade, they shed microplastics that contaminate our air, water, and soil, even making their way into our food supply. Researchers have linked exposure to microplastics to a host of health complications, including organ damage and cancer.

"What an absolutely waste of resources, to design, produce and dispose of these. Just all the way through, waste," one Redditor vented.

Is Disney doing anything about this?

Despite its questionable decision to greenlight the "Key to Disneyland," Disney generally has a good track record of working toward more eco-friendly theme parks and resorts, including at its larger Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Last year, Sustain Southern California also honored the Golden State's Disneyland Resort as its 2024 Sustainable Corporation of the Year, citing its commitment to energy efficiency and renewable electricity, as well as its progress toward electrification. For instance, it provides on-site charging for electric vehicles, which don't release carbon pollution when driven.

The DisneyParksBlog also spotlights Disneyland's high-speed zero-emission monorail (in operation since 1959) and adoption of biodiesel and solar energy to help power certain rides.

The company says it encourages guests to reduce, reuse, recycle, and donate to keep items out of landfills and is working to reduce single-use plastics in parks and resorts.

What can I do to reduce waste when I'm vacationing more broadly?

Choosing a hotel or resort committed to sustainability can make it easier to engage in environmentally friendly actions when you're away from home, while also communicating to businesses that they'll reap rewards for going green.

Expedia's Green Hotels list is a helpful resource to begin your planning. Airbnb also allows you to search for rentals that have on-site EV charging.

When packing for your trip, make sure to include reusable essentials like a water bottle. Doing so won't only remove the temptation of buying a single-use plastic bottle but also save you a few bucks throughout your vacation. A metal razor is another plastic-free alternative that will make your wallet a bit fatter in the long run.

