Concerning photo surfaces online of dumpster behind dollar store: 'It's really sad to see'

A dollar store is getting some two cents from a local and the broader Reddit community after someone posted a picture of discarded soda bottles.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post on the r/Soda subreddit, a user shared a photo of discarded soda bottles filling a dumpster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's really sad to see businesses do this to perfectly good soda, some companies will issue credits on returns and then dump the returns," the original post said.

The post sparked discussions about the reason for this waste, with some suggesting that retailers are required to toss products once they receive refunds or credits from soda companies. Commenters also pointed out that these discarded drinks could have been donated or recycled rather than wasted, especially when drink prices have risen.

"Gold Mine!! Man I wish I could find some .. these days with the prices its kinda nutty," one commenter said.

Why are discarded soda bottles concerning?

This issue highlights a bigger environmental problem: corporate waste. Throwing away perfectly good products not only contributes to overflowing landfills but also wastes the resources and energy used in their production. If companies continue these practices, the effects could include more pollution and limited resources.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This is made even worse, as plastic bottles are especially harmful to the environment at every stage of their life cycle. In a recent report, the beverage industry was called to detoxify its supply chain to reduce these negative impacts on the environment and human health.

Additionally, plastic bottles are a major concern because only a small percentage are recycled, leading to a large amount ending up in landfills or oceans. This contributes to the growing problem of plastic pollution, which can harm wildlife and ecosystems. By choosing alternatives like reusable bottles, we can help reduce the demand for single-use plastics and support a healthier planet.

Is the store or company doing anything about this?

Neither soda companies nor retailers have responded directly to the post or the issue. However, some companies have made pledges toward sustainability by reducing plastic waste and encouraging recycling.

🗣️ Do you worry about how much food you throw away?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Without a clear commitment from these businesses to limit unnecessary waste at the distribution level, it's unclear whether these cases are isolated or a widespread policy. Implementing transparency around these practices could build consumer trust and set an example for industrywide change.

What's being done about plastic bottle waste more broadly?

Many advocates are pushing for stronger regulations on corporate waste, like extended producer responsibility policies, which make companies accountable for the life cycle of their products.

Everyday consumers can also make a difference by supporting businesses with transparent and sustainable practices and advocating for waste reduction policies. Awareness of these issues is the first step toward pushing corporations to adopt greener, more ethical standards.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.