Baseball fans slam league for 'awful' visual on game broadcast: 'Unbelievable'

"Get used to it."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

If you're a fan of any professional sports team, then you already know that advertisements are a way of life. From corporate sponsor decals on uniforms to gigantic banners plastered along the playing field, these ads can be hard to miss. But for a growing number of baseball fans, it's the digital ads that often ruin their viewing experience.

While posting to r/MLB, one Redditor uploaded a collection of screenshots that featured a digital ad they called "awful" and "terribly distracting."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The digital ad in question came from Mastercard. The original intention was for the ad to be a noticeable yet streamlined component of the baseball game's broadcast. However, due to a technical glitch, the ad behind home plate became an eyesore when it somehow began to distort the players on the field.

In each of the posted photos, the digital ad created an artificial outline around both the pitcher and the batter, almost like they were poorly rendered computer-generated characters.

Many users in the comments section couldn't help but criticize the use of digital ads and corporate culture in general.

"Get used to it unfortunately. NHL's digital overlay board ads looked like this at first too, they managed to fine tune it so it blends in a wee bit more," one user noted. "Then, they went ahead and made them brighter, and flashier so you're distracted from the game on the ice because your eyes saw something shiny."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"At this point I feel like our 'green screen' technology should be more advanced than this garbage," quipped another commenter.

According to a report from Cross Screen Media, about one-third of every NFL game consists of advertisements. That equates to over one hour of commercials and various sponsor-related content interspersed throughout the game.

While consumer goods are an essential aspect of everyday life, they do have a consequential impact. Consumerism fuels the demand for raw materials such as minerals, timber, and fossil fuels. This can lead to deforestation, mining activity, and fossil fuel extraction, generating more pollution and more waste that may wind up in our landfills.

"The greed is unbelievable," wrote another commenter.

