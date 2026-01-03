Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly rented out private jet while serving prison sentence: 'The passengers didn't even know who the real owner was'

Wealthy travelers may have rented Combs' jet without realizing its connection.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly made millions from unsuspecting ultra-wealthy travelers prior to his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

According to The U.S. Sun, Silver Air was renting out Combs' $60 million private jet following Combs' arrest on Manhattan's Upper East Side in September 2024.

Between then and May 2025, Combs' 14-seat aircraft was rented out at least every other day, raking in approximately $4.1 million in 126 trips as Combs' other income streams dried up.

In October, a federal court convicted the former rapper and music executive on two counts of transporting people for prostitution and sentenced him to 50 months in prison, per NBC News.

Broker site Jettly explained how wealthy travelers may have rented Combs' jet without realizing its connection to the Bad Boy Records founder.

"Brokers are the intermediaries between your licensed aircraft and passengers," Jettly wrote. "The listing process is usually straightforward, and once vetted by the platform, the plane will appear as available and will soon start generating income."

"This is most likely what happened with Diddy's Gulfstream G550. The plane was listed, and the passengers didn't even know who the real owner was."

In September 2024, Yahoo reported that Combs' defense team said in court he was attempting to sell the jet; it's unclear if he and his representation have since decided that renting is more profitable, but without disclosing who the owner is, the practice may draw increasing scrutiny.

In the aviation world, Gulfstream G550 jets are known for offering a luxurious and comfortable travel experience, with "whisper-quiet cabins," "advanced communication and entertainment systems," and "a range of up to 6,750 nautical miles," according to charter broker Blade.

"It's no wonder it was in high demand," Jettly wrote.

Yet private jet travel comes with a cost beyond the reported $32,597 per journey Combs' jet brought in.

Many private flights are shockingly short yet punch far above their weight when it comes to their harmful environmental impact. A private jet produces up to 14 times more air pollution per passenger than a commercial plane, according to estimates from Transport & Environment.

While electric taxi services and alternative fuels could provide a more sustainable commute through the air, jet kerosene still powers most flights. Modes of transportation like high-speed rail — which also avoid traffic congestion — are undoubtedly cleaner per person.

As for Combs' rented jet, registered to LoveAir LLC, it burned through 136,665 gallons of fuel and released approximately 1,885 tons of carbon pollution across 126 flights, per The Sun.

