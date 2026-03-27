Dick's Sporting Goods will give you free products in exchange for your old equipment

Dick's Sporting Goods has launched a new initiative that can help families save hundreds of dollars on baseball and softball equipment, just in time for the upcoming spring season.

The largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. has partnered with SidelineSwap to offer a trade-in program for used bats in good condition.

The service accepts aluminum, composite, wood, and hybrid bats from major manufacturers that are no more than five years old and free of structural defects.

According to a press release from SidelineSwap, "All values are determined using the latest sales data from SidelineSwap's marketplace, ensuring athletes always receive fair value for their used gear."

You can get a quote for the trade-in value of your used bat online or in-store. Those who receive a quote online can then drop their bat off at any of the 850-plus Dick's locations nationwide or send it to the processing center with a prepaid shipping label.

Once the transaction is processed, you will receive an e-gift card that can be spent online or in-store. The average payout clocks in at around $70, with high-end models fetching more than $200.

Not only does this service prevent perfectly good equipment from lying around in storage or heading to the landfill — where it will contribute to the production of planet-warming pollution — but it also helps make baseball and softball more accessible and affordable.

"Every season, families upgrade equipment and aren't sure what to do with last year's bat," said James Populo, DMM, Sports at Dick's, in the release.

"This partnership with SidelineSwap solves that. Bring it in and keep quality gear on the field instead of in the garage, and earn some money toward your next bat as well."

Similar initiatives exist at other popular stores. Best Buy and Target, for example, will accept used electronics and offer store credit in return. Meanwhile, Trashie takes in old clothes and textiles in exchange for Trashie Cash, which can be spent at a variety of retailers or on days out.

"The process was quick and easy — I just walked in, had my bat evaluated, and walked out with store credit," added Mark S., a youth baseball parent in Virginia.

"It's great to finally have a simple way to turn old bats that would have just sat in the garage into something my son can actually use. I wish this program had been around years ago!"

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