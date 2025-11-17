77-year-old Texas shrimper takes down industry giant after uncovering crucial info concealed from public: 'A deliberate attempt to avoid public opposition'

She sued the board in May and the district judge approved the case in September.

Frontline communities along the Texas Gulf Coast have lived with pollution for decades, which has impacted fisheries and the air people breathe. This history is why 77-year-old shrimper Diane Wilson, who has spent most of her life on the water, now works to hold petrochemical companies accountable.

Wilson's mission centers on exposing hidden decisions that affect community health and the future, according to the Guardian. The latest effort pushed Exxon, which is a dirty energy giant in the industry, to pause project plans for a new plastics facility.

Wilson began advocacy work when she discovered her county ranked first for toxic dumping across the country. Local officials tried to silence her questions, which pushed her into organizing work like protecting fishing families whose livelihoods depend on healthy ecosystems.

Her most recent action targeted Exxon's proposed $10 billion plastics plant in Calhoun County. The Guardian reports that the dirty energy giant sought a tax abatement through a rushed school board meeting, which Wilson believes violated Texas open-meeting laws.

"[It's] a deliberate attempt to avoid public opposition," Wilson said in response to the meeting.

She sued the board in May, and the district judge approved the case in September. Almost two weeks later, Exxon slowed the pace of development and blamed market conditions.

Similar power imbalances have appeared in other environmental legal disputes. In one case, a commercial fisherman challenged federal fishing rules in the Supreme Court while up against political influences. Another investigation found that Exxon, Shell, BP, and lobbyists for the American Petroleum Institute have misled the public about the dangers of dirty energy.

As described by the Guardian, previously Wilson documented years of illegal discharges into Lavaca Bay and helped secure a $50 million Clean Water Act settlement — the largest citizen-led environmental settlement ever in the U.S.

Additionally, none of the money went to her; it funded oyster farms, a fisheries co-op, and a community science network known as Nurdle Patrol.

It's important to learn how to spot greenwashing because corporate narratives can hide the environmental harm happening behind the scenes. Communities can participate directly in decisions that affect their health and environments. The UNECE notes that methane is 28 times more potent than other planet-warming gases, so the stakes of industrial projects are high in that they increase pollution levels near vulnerable communities.

"We have drawn a line in the sand against plastic polluters, and that line now runs through Calhoun County," Wilson told the Guardian.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.