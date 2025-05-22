Recycling at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport just got a little easier with the addition of artificial intelligence-enabled recycling and waste bins.

DFW has partnered with Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, its regional Coca-Cola bottler, to enhance sustainability efforts for travelers in the region.

The partnership between the airport and CCSWB includes the installation of four AI-enabled recycling bins powered by SmartSort Technologies Inc. The bins are dual-stream units with receptacles for waste and recycling. As travelers approach a bin, its camera scans their items and displays directions for disposal on the screen.

The dual-stream bins can be found in terminals D and E. The DFW headquarters and Department of Public Safety each got a triple-stream unit, which also includes a compost bin.

"The introduction of AI-powered recycling bins enhances the traveler experience and reinforces our efforts to create a more sustainable airport through innovation and technology," Robert Horton, the vice president of environmental affairs and sustainability at DFW, told Business Wire.

"Incremental steps like this can build better traveler habits that help reduce waste, increase recycling and engage our customers in new and exciting ways," he added.

This installation follows CCSWB's success in adding 12 AI-powered recycling bins to the American Airlines Center during the NCAA women's Final Four tournament. Following the tournament, CCSWB increased the number of units to 21.

DFW aims to become a zero-waste facility over the next few decades, which it states would require a 90% diversion from landfills and the implementation of a composting program.

The airport is already making strides for the environment by implementing its "PourAway" pilot program and encouraging workers to compost leftover food to reduce its 32,000 tons of yearly waste.

These installations by Coca-Cola will surely benefit travelers by helping them choose the correct bins. However, Coca-Cola must change further to combat its status and reputation as the world's worst plastic polluter.

Consumers need to see more action from Coca-Cola, such as the transition away from plastic packaging rings by the Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages plant, to improve its reputation and reduce the plastic burden it's placing on our planet.

