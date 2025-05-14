Innovative program gives homeowners thousands of dollars to make upgrades: 'I was in tears, I was so happy'

"I'm just grateful. I'm thankful for everything that they did."

A new program is not only helping those in need but also getting Detroit closer to its goal of using fully clean, renewable energy.

The city's Neighborhood Solar Initiative, launched two years ago, is now in full swing. As CBS News reported, the city installs solar panels in open patches that are near neighborhoods full of vacant properties or homes in disarray.

Homeowners in the area could then be eligible for up to $15,000 in energy-efficient upgrades.

One such homeowner, Haley Henley, told CBS her home had major electrical problems that would cost thousands of dollars to repair. But thanks to the Neighborhood Solar Initiative, she was able to replace fuses throughout her house and get a new furnace and water heater.

"I was in tears, I was so happy," Henley said. "I'm just grateful. I'm thankful for everything that they did."

The plan is part of Detroit's Transition to Clean Energy. Noting that 70% of the city's planet-warming gas pollution came from generating electricity, Detroit pledged to source all municipal electricity from clean energy sources within the next 10 years.

"This program is to help the city become more greener and to have a greener footprint," Detroit Department of Neighborhoods director Erinn Harris told CBS.

Community solar programs, such as those Detroit is installing, can be viable options for those who can't install solar panels at their own home. There are many reasons why installing your own panels can be tricky — you could rent or have a strict homeowners' association, may not have the rooftop space, or simply don't want to pay the upfront costs that come with solar.

Community solar involves subscribing to a local solar farm in exchange for getting clean energy through your current power grid. Those who choose community solar can oftentimes save significant money while also reducing their reliance on dirty energy. EnergySage estimates monthly savings of anywhere from 5% to 20% on monthly energy bills.

