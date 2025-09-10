City tackles food waste problem with innovative pilot program: 'An exciting step forward'

Food waste is a growing problem in our communities, and Detroit is turning to composting to tackle the issue, as reported by Planet Detroit.

City officials say the pilot food waste drop-off program will allow 200 residents to help "divert food waste from landfills, improve soil health, and lay the groundwork for a citywide composting system."

Donated food scraps will be processed by a composter, and the soil will be transported to local farms to help with food production. There will be multiple drop-off sites, and the city is working to expand the program to include curbside pickup.

Michigan has a statewide goal of diverting 50% of food waste from landfills by 2030, and it is hoping that Detroit's pilot program can divert up to 220 pounds of food scraps daily, which would equate to over 80,000 pounds in a year.

Patrice Brown, Detroit's deputy director of urban agriculture, said, "The pilot is an exciting step forward in how Detroit manages food waste and invests in our communities."

The pilot program is funded through a one-year, $100,000 grant from clothing brand Carhartt and is being administered through a partnership between Doers Edge, the Department of Public Works, a composting nonprofit called Scrap Soils, and the city's urban farms.

Michigan is eighth in the nation for food waste that ends up in landfills, according to ReFED data cited by Planet Detroit.

When food waste ends up in landfills, it releases methane gas as it decomposes that contributes to the warming of the planet.

In addition, the resources used to produce, transport, and deliver food are wasted when it is not consumed. Water, energy, and labor are wasted when food is discarded.

Composting food scraps helps reduce food waste and methane emissions. By composting, we turn food waste into nutrient-rich soil that benefits the environment instead of causing a detriment.

The high-quality soil produced from composting is a great addition to your home garden and can foster a healthy garden, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers that can be harmful to the environment and our health.

Reducing food waste is a huge step toward helping the planet and helping ourselves. Shopping smarter at grocery stores by making sure you only buy what you need can make a significant difference both to your wallet and the planet.

Liana Li, co-founder and COO of Scrap Soils, said that "composting gives us a special opportunity to turn the problem of unmanaged food waste into the solution," per Planet Detroit.

