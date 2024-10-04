Second e-bike scheme withdraws from city after disturbing patterns of vandalism: 'We have exhausted all options and can no longer operate here'

In disheartening news for the city of Derby in England, an environmentally friendly transportation option for locals has been withdrawn after repeated vandalism.

According to Derbyshire Live, shared by MSN, electric bike and scooter operator Lime has had to remove its bikes because of "anti-social behavior," as efforts to tackle the problems alongside the local police service have not been successful.

A Lime spokesperson said: "We regret any disruption this may cause, but sadly we have exhausted all options and can no longer operate here."

It's the second time Derby has had a pay-per-use personal transport system removed from the city because of damage, with a similar service canceled in 2018.

It's also the second time Lime has had to stop providing these sustainable vehicles in England, with Rochdale being stripped of the company's offering in 2022. E-bike access in Inverness and Fort William in Scotland was suspended in June for similar reasons.

It's a huge shame, as electric bikes and scooters can make a real difference in reducing the reliance on polluting vehicles in cities, such as cars and motorbikes powered by gasoline or diesel.

According to the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy, e-bikes and e-scooters are growing in popularity and are already taking internal combustion engine vehicles off city streets.

"The potential for e-bikes to replace automobile (and, to some extent, ICE two-wheeler) trips is greater than for traditional bicycles, with electric motors reducing the challenges of hills, hot weather, and longer distances," a report from the organization said.

"E-bikes can also greatly expand the share of potential users of public transport, leading to further emissions reductions. This makes e-bikes a key piece in the puzzle of reducing carbon emissions from urban transport."

In addition to producing planet-warming pollution, ICE vehicles in areas with dense populations can significantly reduce air quality for residents and visitors. Breathing in toxic gases and particulate matter from dirty-fuel-powered vehicle tailpipes has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to research published in the Aerosol and Air Quality Research journal.

But the path to sustainable transportation has not been entirely blocked for Derby's residents, with the city council hoping to introduce another scheme for the benefit of locals.

"We regret that Lime has chosen to withdraw their e-bikes from Derby," a council spokesperson said, per Derbyshire Live. "While the scheme faced certain operational challenges, we remain optimistic that a well-managed e-bike initiative can thrive in our city under the right conditions.

In the meantime, Derby's citizens can look to local public transport options — like bus services — and walk or cycle to avoid the need to take personal ICE vehicles on journeys around the city. This could also help people save money on costs associated with vehicle refueling and maintenance.

