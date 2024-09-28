  • Business Business

Public electric bike service suspended after being sabotaged by vandals: 'It is disappointing'

It's an unfortunate situation that will now hopefully improve, as the scheme was a reasonable success before its suspension.

by Leo Collis
It's an unfortunate situation that will now hopefully improve, as the scheme was a reasonable success before its suspension.

Photo Credit: iStock

An electric bike scheme in Scotland was forced to suspend services in June after significant vandalism. 

According to the BBC, the costs of damage incurred to bikes in Inverness and Fort William rose to as much as £100,000 ($134,000), with some found crashed and broken and others thrown into local rivers.

🗣️ Would you be more likely to use a rideshare service that offers EV rides?

🔘 Absolutely 👍

🔘 Only if it wasn't more expensive 💰

🔘 Only if the wait times weren't longer ⌚

🔘 Not interested 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Since the bikes were brought to the north of the country in 2021, HiTrans' Hi-Bikes had clocked up 40,000 rides until the suspension. Access to bikes was reinstated at the end of July, although only 50% of the bikes were made available, partly because some bikes were no longer functional.

Among the changes made, the bikes were reintroduced with smaller front baskets to discourage cyclists from carrying passengers. 

Ranald Robinson, the partnership director of HiTrans, noted this was a particular problem.

"It is disappointing that a small minority of people are misusing the system," they told the BBC.

Watch now: Would you try butter made from air?

"Those who choose to ride the bikes with others sitting in the basket will have their membership suspended should this be reported, while any and all incidents of vandalism are being reported to Police Scotland and the British Transport Police."

HiTrans Project Manager Chris Finlay told the Inverness Courier that increased security measures had been introduced to both bikes and docking stations — the latter had also witnessed damage from people trying to force bikes from the charging technology.

It's an unfortunate situation that will now hopefully improve, as the scheme was a reasonable success before its suspension. 

In addition to giving residents in Inverness and Fort William greater freedom to travel, the availability of electric bikes would likely have prevented a number of car journeys, helping to lower the production of planet-warming pollution in the area. In fact, National Geographic cited a University of Oxford study that found using a bike rather than a car once a day helps lower individual transportation pollution by 67%.

This would have also improved air quality — with vehicle emissions leading to an increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses for residents — and allowed for greater opportunities to exercise. 

For those who swap their car for a bike — whether it's an electric one or entirely human-powered — they'll also find they are a lot cheaper to run. 

Here's to hoping the bikes will be treated a little better in the future, considering the benefits they bring to the whole community.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x