City launches $200 million program to help residents upgrade their HVACs: 'Growing the region's economy'

"We can improve indoor comfort, outdoor air quality and health outcomes for everyone."

The Mile High City has rolled out a $200 million program to help residents slash energy costs while supporting healthier air quality, according to The Denver Gazette.

Power Ahead Colorado will make it easier for Denver households to install heat pumps by connecting low-income residents with no-cost upgrades and energy advisers. The program, which will use grant funds awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2024, also supports local job growth as contractors upskill to aid the electrification revolution.

"By making it easy for contractors to install heat pumps and for workers to build new skills, we're growing the region's economy and enabling our climate goals," said Shawn LeMons, industry engagement lead at Zero Homes, per the Gazette.

Heat pumps are a cost-effective solution because they heat and cool your home by moving heat from one place to another rather than directly burning fuel like a gas furnace.





As such, they are much more energy-efficient, are cleaner, and reduce grid strain at a time when blackouts are an increasingly pressing concern. If you're interested in learning more about heat pumps, TCD's HVAC partners, like Mitsubishi, can help you understand your upgrade options and seriously address your home energy needs.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments expects Power Ahead Colorado to also support the state's goal of reaching net-zero air pollution by 2050, as it found that more than half of emissions came from the building sector, making it the largest source of harmful pollution.

"Power Ahead Colorado has the potential to transform the building sector," program manager Robert Spotts said in a news release, per the Gazette. "By tackling the challenge from many angles, and by demystifying heat pumps and their benefits, we can improve indoor comfort, outdoor air quality and health outcomes for everyone in the Denver Metro Region."

