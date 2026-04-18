Billionaire's 5th yacht spotted, a 300-foot monstrosity that costs $10-20M to operate

It's unclear who keeps telling billionaire Dennis Washington that he's "going to need a bigger boat," a la the memorable Jaws line — but considering the fact he's on his fifth superyacht, the message is starting to feel a bit like overkill.

A poster on the subreddit r/yachtporn spotted a vessel purportedly from his fleet in Cabo San Lucas while on a week-long cruise in the area.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The community was well-acquainted with Washington's yacht collection.

"This is the newest addition to Dennis Washington's stable of Attessa yachts," a user explained. "This is Attessa 5 known as AV."

While his AV was flying solo, other users had spotted the entire fleet in Puerto Vallarta before.

AV is the biggest of the bunch, and its dimensions, costs, and specs are exorbitant.

SuperYachtFan reported that it measures over 300 feet long, accommodates 33 crew and 24 guests, is valued at $200 million, and costs $10 million to $20 million annually to operate.

While that might seem like a major expense, it's more like a drop in the bucket for Washington, whose net worth is nearing $8 billion, per Forbes.

The self-made magnate found his fortune in construction and mining through his Washington Companies business group.

He's now Montana's richest person, and having the means to own a yacht for each of the fingers on one hand certainly drove that message home. It also carried serious consequences for the planet.

Superyachts are among the most destructive behaviors the ultrarich engage in, along with excessive use of private jets. Owning five of these pollution-generating vessels means Washington is doing more than his share of damage to the planet.

It also underscored the wealth disparity on display, which one user in the comments addressed.

"It's a hard knock life," they quipped.

"He's got a cozy jet also," another said, attaching a photo as evidence. "But the man is self made."

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