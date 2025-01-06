State commits $21.5 million to crucial new infrastructure alongside major highways: 'It's a priority for us'

"For health reasons, it's really important that we support this transition and provide equitable opportunities for this change."

The state of Delaware has just become a more welcoming and accessible place for electric vehicle drivers. The state's Department of Transportation has invested $21.5 million in installing new EV charging stations along major highways, WBOC reports.

Two locations for the stations have been confirmed. One will be in Camden, and another in Harrington. In total, there will probably be three in Kent County, four in Sussex County, and three in New Castle County.

The move comes in response to growing demand: about 4.5% of vehicles in the state are now electric, WBOC reported. More charging stations means EV owners can get around more conveniently and take longer trips away from home charging stations — making it easier to switch to EVs.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I think it's a great idea," EV owner Maura Traub told WBOC. "We love our car, and it will be nice to have it more convenient to travel around."









It was an easy choice for the state to make, too. Most of the funding — about $17.5 million — comes from federal grants, with the state contributing the remaining $4 million.

Stephanie Johnson, a DOT official, told WBOC the move is essential for Delaware's future. "The transition to EVs results in fewer carbon and gas emissions in our environment," Johnson said. "For health reasons, it's really important that we support this transition and provide equitable opportunities for this change."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Johnson also added, "I think that with new technology comes some anxiety, but as a state, it's a priority for us. We recognize the importance of it and the health benefits that come with reduced emissions."

Indeed, EVs don't produce any toxic or heat-trapping air pollution while being driven, unlike traditional ICE vehicles, which are major contributors to smog. Not only does switching to electric make the air healthier to breathe, it also helps cool down our overheated planet.

Critics of the move say it won't benefit the state financially. However, there are major financial benefits to driving EVs — ones that are more accessible to the public with more infrastructure to support EVs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.