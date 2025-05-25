EV manufacturer unveils new-age model with head-turning charging capabilities — here's how far it can go after a 10-minute plug-in

While research shows that consumers tend to overestimate concerns over range, charging a car in minutes will help address that issue.

A Chinese automaker has unveiled a new line of SUVs capable of achieving long-range driving on a short charge comparable to filling a gas tank on a gas-powered car.

The Deepal S09 comes in different versions, with the extended range 1.5 trim offering drivers 186 miles of range on a 10-minute charge, according to Interesting Engineering. Depending on the size of the tank, it generally takes about three to five minutes to fill up a gas-powered car.

The development is another significant step forward by Chinese automakers, fueling a surge in EV sales in China. Despite high tariffs locking Chinese companies out of the international market, huge domestic sales mean China still has a 76% share of the global EV market, according to the Guardian.

While it's very unlikely the S09 will ever reach American shores, these are still very encouraging developments for electric vehicle adoption. One of the American buyers' most significant sticking points about EVs is range anxiety. While research shows that consumers tend to overestimate concerns over range, charging a car in minutes will help address that issue.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book a demo drive with the hot American EV brand that's poised to overtake Tesla Looking for a Tesla alternative with all the style and none of the baggage? Rivian leads the field with its electric trucks and SUVs — and you can see what the hype is about at a dealer near you. From performance to comfort to battery range, Rivian's American-made R1T and R1S deliver a driving experience you won't find anywhere else. Book a free demo drive today to get behind the wheel and learn what you've been missing. Book a demo →

With much less maintenance required and a lower cost to charge, running an electric vehicle is much cheaper in the long run after the initial cost.

Similarly, the environmental impact is much less, even considering the manufacturing process. Lithium mining does take a toll, but it is improving, and after about six months, or around 13,500 miles, an EV reaches its break-even point, per Reuters. The longer it stays on the road, the greater the returns to the environment.

Faster charging is just one of the exciting developments in the EV sector. Battery technology is constantly improving, as are the maximum ranges of new vehicles entering the market. Keeping an older car running longer is still the best move for the planet, but when the time comes, there are substantial financial and environmental benefits to making that next car electric.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.