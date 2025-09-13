Popular musician sparks backlash after boasting about lavish purchase: 'All the money you're squandering'

"At the end of the day it's materialism."

Afrobeats singer Davido celebrated his father's purchase of a new private jet — the family's third private plane.

The singer posted a photo of the plane to his X account. He captioned the post "No 3. Congrats to the Dynasty."

No 3. Congrats to the Dynasty pic.twitter.com/9wtLHa8mx4 — Davido (@davido) August 24, 2025

According to Gistreel, this is just one year after Davido's father, Dr. Deji Adeleke, purchased another jet in April, reported to be worth $75 million. Davido's post received over 5.1 million views and more than 6,100 comments, many of which were not celebrating with him.

Private jets are a controversial topic. While many wealthy and famous people use them for "efficiency," they can be extremely harmful to the planet.

A new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that private jets created an estimated 21.4 million tons of planet-warming emissions in 2023. That's 25% more than annual private jet emissions over the last 10 years.

It appears that the number of private jet owners is increasing, and they are flying more frequently. They've created more harmful emissions in 2023 than every plane that flew out of London's Heathrow Airport in the same year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

For perspective, Heathrow sees roughly 240,000 departing flights each year, assuming that half of all aircraft movements are departures. That's roughly 38 million passengers. According to BlackJet, there are about 22,500 private planes worldwide.

Even assuming that those private jets are flying several passengers at once, the per-person emissions here are much greater. And sometimes, they're only carrying one passenger.

Ultimately, the efficiency of private jets is taking a significant toll on the environment. Worst of all, some owners use them for trips that would take just a couple of hours by car.

Several X users were disturbed by this excessive show of wealth and disregard for critical climate issues.

One person wrote, "Three private jets isn't a flex though, at the end of the day it's materialism."

And someone else responded, "Davido, all the money you're squandering on private jets that you don't really need would have been more useful if you're using the resources to help millions of deprived humans."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



