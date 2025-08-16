Video of bizarre kitchen contraption sparks backlash: 'I don't want a more complicated gadget'

Having a good brush on hand can make the difference between clean and dirty dishes, but there are some that just seem unnecessary.

Case in point: a $100 tool reviewed by DaveHax on YouTube, and which r/Anticonsumption users unsurprisingly slammed for being over the top.

What happened?

The original poster in the Reddit group simply asked "Why?" in response to the brush. The bizarre-looking contraption works by clamping onto a plate or bowl, and the user presses a button to make it spin. It certainly gets the job done, albeit in a roundabout way.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I look at this and all I can think of is the sheer amount of plates I would break trying to get them in this gadget to work," one commenter wrote.

"By the time you set up this monstrosity, you already washed it the old fashioned way," another shared.

"I don't want a more complicated gadget to clean on top of the dish that needed to be cleaned," someone else said.

Why is the dish brush concerning?

While some commenters noted that the brush could benefit those with disabilities, others said it would actually be much easier to just use a regular brush. It was likely made simply as a novelty product, and while it could be useful if you're not in the mood to wash dishes or don't have access to a dishwasher, it contributes to the plastic pollution problem.

One Redditor addressed this issue, asking, "Why are we justifying consumption of expensive unnecessary gadgets right now?"

Once people tire of such products and throw them away, they end up in landfills, where chemicals from the plastic can seep into the environment. The resources needed to manufacture this product, including energy, water, fuel, and labor, could have also been used toward something less polluting and excessive.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Not much is known about the company that manufactures the scrub brush, but the concerns raised about waste are valid.

On the other hand, major brands, including Aldi and McDonald's, are taking steps to reduce plastic use by switching to eco-friendly packaging for some butter products and eliminating plastic cutlery in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

What else is being done about excessive plastic?

Many state legislatures in the United States have enacted plastic bag bans in stores, and research shows they make a positive impact. Scientists have also found that waxworms have an appetite for plastic, so it's possible the creatures could eventually help us with our waste problem as more is unveiled about their potential.

Individually, you can reduce plastic consumption by making small lifestyle changes, such as using canvas grocery bags rather than plastic and switching to a reusable water bottle. As a bonus, these actions can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

