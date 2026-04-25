Residents report ceaseless noise coming from Washington data center: 'Constant ... buzzing in your head'

"This is just not pleasant to listen to every day, all day."

Residents of Sterling, Virginia, are fed up with the nearby data center, and the incessant noise is just the beginning of their problems.

The Vantage data center is the only one in Virginia powered by gas turbines, which is the source of the non-stop buzzing sound that has been tormenting residents in the surrounding area.

"There was this constant, just like a buzzing in your head ... and this is just not pleasant to listen to every day, all day," Sterling resident Lindsay Shaw told NBC4 Washington.

However, the noise is just the tip of the incredibly irritating iceberg for Sterling residents. A new study by the Piedmont Environmental Council found that the data center's gas-powered turbines could pose significant health risks to the community.

In a press release, Dr. Michael Cork, founder of EmPower Analytics Group and a Harvard-affiliated health scientist, stated, "Our analysis shows that emissions allowed under this facility's permit could lead to up to $99 million a year in health-related damages."

The study estimated that the air pollution created by the data center could result in 17-33 premature deaths over five years if it's annual impacts remain at the current level. Most of these pollution-related fatalities are linked to inhalation of nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds from combustion processes.

"It's associated with asthma and increased cardiovascular impacts on especially vulnerable populations and the elderly," Julie Bolthouse of the Piedmont Environmental Council said, according to NBC4.

According to the NBC4 report, Vantage officials claim the data center is operating in compliance with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality standards.

"The permitting through V-DEQ is designed to protect public health using conservative assumptions and safety margins and to make sure that facilities meet health-based air quality standards, and in practice, the VAT facility operates well below those permitted limits and emits significantly less pollution," Adam Shalapin with Vantage Data Centers said.

Residents in Dowagiac, Michigan, are dealing with a similar, annoying noise that constantly echoes through their neighborhood. One resident shared that he no longer wants to open his windows and is very concerned about the resale value of his home.

Communities across the country are fighting back against the proliferation of invasive data centers, which are sucking up massive amounts of water and power and raising pollution concerns. Another report indicated that gas projects designed to power 11 new data centers in the U.S. could produce more air pollution than several small nations.

Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council, stressed the importance of assessing the impacts of projects like these during the permitting process.

"Air quality is a nonpartisan issue and something every Virginian cares about. How many gas plants will be located next to schools, hospitals, neighborhoods, and recreation areas? The decisions we make now will impact our communities for generations," Miller stated.

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