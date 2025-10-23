EPA accused of creating dangerous back door for manufacturers: 'Resulted in rushed approvals of highly toxic substances'

Progress shouldn't come at the cost of safety.

As artificial intelligence continues to grow, so does the need for massive data centers to power it, reported Chemical & Engineering News.

These AI facilities rely on specialized chemicals to keep equipment cool, prevent fires, and support high-tech operations. But some of those chemicals may pose serious health risks.

Now, a new move by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accelerating the approval process for these substances. Supporters argue that it helps meet the growing demand for AI. Some say this will help accelerate investment in AI. Others warn it could lead to the approval of harmful substances without proper safety checks.

What's happening?

In early October, the EPA said it will prioritize chemical reviews that support data center projects. These reviews, required under the Toxic Substances Control Act, usually take months or even years due to a growing backlog.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin described the change as part of an effort to "reduce the regulatory burden" on companies working on AI and data centers. But environmental groups like Earthjustice and the Environmental Defense Fund argue the move could allow companies to bypass thorough safety assessments.

They are especially concerned about PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," that have been linked to serious health issues.

"Prior attempts to streamline the review of new chemicals have resulted in rushed approvals of highly toxic substances," said Earthjustice attorney Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz, per Chemical & Engineering News.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS do not break down in the environment or the human body for an extremely long time. Long-term exposure has been linked to cancer, immune system problems, and developmental harm in children.

Critics fear that prioritizing data center chemicals could make it easier for manufacturers to get PFAS approved under looser scrutiny, just at a time when they are being banned in other arenas for their negative effects.

At the same time, AI has a complicated relationship with the environment. When used constructively, it can help manage renewable energy systems, reduce pollution, and track climate change.

But data centers also use a lot of electricity and water, and AI development generates e-waste and carbon pollution.

What's being done about these toxic chemicals?

Environmental advocates are urging the EPA to maintain rigorous chemical reviews. They worry this new approach favors industry at the expense of public health. Their message: Progress shouldn't come at the cost of safety.

To get involved, stay informed, share reliable information, and reach out to elected officials to advocate for stronger chemical safety protections.

