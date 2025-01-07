Designer makes head-turning items out of leftover luxury boat materials: 'Absolutely loved every second of it'

Fashion designer Megan Trapnell is transforming surplus manufacturing materials into high-end items, demonstrating how cross-industry partnerships can contribute to a cleaner future.

As the BBC detailed, Trapnell collaborated with yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts to launch Dart & Grey, a line dedicated to circular design. Debuting at France's Cannes Yachting Festival as part of a pilot project, the collection includes bespoke handbags, jackets, and more — all made from Princess Yachts' surplus materials.

"This initiative emphasises the circular economy and sustainable practices within the luxury yacht manufacturing industry, with Princess Yachts leading the way in sustainability and cross-sector collaboration that supports emerging talent in the South West," Trapnell said in a statement for Arts University Plymouth, from which she earned a degree in fashion design with honors.

According to the brand's website, Trapnell hopes that her business model will help clean up the fashion and boating sectors.









As the European Parliament notes, the textile industry was "the third-largest source of water degradation and land use in 2020." Meanwhile, the marine industry in the United Kingdom produces more than 60,000 tons of fiber reinforced plastic waste annually, per the International Maritime Organization — that doesn't even account for the unused leather, curtain, carpet, and other materials that go unused during the manufacturing cycle.

Now, Dart & Grey is stepping in to prevent usable materials from going to incinerators (which release toxic fumes) or landfills (where they'd generate planet-warming gases like methane).

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Princess Yachts is delighted to be working in collaboration with Megan Trapnell," Princess Yachts environmental and compliance manager Laura Parry said in the university media release. "Diverting expensive textiles away from energy from waste [incineration], and handcrafting beautiful fashion items and accessories from the surplus is an innovative way to showcase sustainability … whilst reducing our environmental impact."

Trapnell told the BBC that the project has experienced some hiccups but that she has "absolutely loved every second of it and fingers crossed that it continues."

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.