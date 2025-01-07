  • Business Business

Designer makes head-turning items out of leftover luxury boat materials: 'Absolutely loved every second of it'

The collection includes bespoke handbags, jackets, and more.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
The collection includes bespoke handbags, jackets, and more.

Photo Credit: Dart & Grey

Fashion designer Megan Trapnell is transforming surplus manufacturing materials into high-end items, demonstrating how cross-industry partnerships can contribute to a cleaner future

As the BBC detailed, Trapnell collaborated with yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts to launch Dart & Grey, a line dedicated to circular design. Debuting at France's Cannes Yachting Festival as part of a pilot project, the collection includes bespoke handbags, jackets, and more — all made from Princess Yachts' surplus materials.   

"This initiative emphasises the circular economy and sustainable practices within the luxury yacht manufacturing industry, with Princess Yachts leading the way in sustainability and cross-sector collaboration that supports emerging talent in the South West," Trapnell said in a statement for Arts University Plymouth, from which she earned a degree in fashion design with honors. 

According to the brand's website, Trapnell hopes that her business model will help clean up the fashion and boating sectors. 




As the European Parliament notes, the textile industry was "the third-largest source of water degradation and land use in 2020." Meanwhile, the marine industry in the United Kingdom produces more than 60,000 tons of fiber reinforced plastic waste annually, per the International Maritime Organization — that doesn't even account for the unused leather, curtain, carpet, and other materials that go unused during the manufacturing cycle. 

Now, Dart & Grey is stepping in to prevent usable materials from going to incinerators (which release toxic fumes) or landfills (where they'd generate planet-warming gases like methane). 

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

"Princess Yachts is delighted to be working in collaboration with Megan Trapnell," Princess Yachts environmental and compliance manager Laura Parry said in the university media release. "Diverting expensive textiles away from energy from waste [incineration], and handcrafting beautiful fashion items and accessories from the surplus is an innovative way to showcase sustainability … whilst reducing our environmental impact." 

Trapnell told the BBC that the project has experienced some hiccups but that she has "absolutely loved every second of it and fingers crossed that it continues."

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🔘 Giving me money back 💰

🔘 Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

🔘 Making it as easy as possible ⚡

🔘 Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x