Major food and beverage company agrees to make changes after being accused of misleading customers — here's what's happening

Food and beverage company Danone has agreed to change some of its marketing statements about plastic recycling and to support plastic waste reduction as part of two lawsuit settlements.

What's happening?

Food Dive summarized the agreements, which stemmed from two lawsuits filed by the Earth Island Institute and its sponsored project, the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

The first one, a 2020 Earth Island Institute lawsuit in California, was filed against 10 consumer packaged goods companies, including Danone, Coca-Cola, and Colgate-Palmolive. The group alleged that these companies contributed to plastic pollution and engaged in misinformation campaigns about the recyclability of plastic packaging.

Then in 2024, the Plastic Pollution Coalition filed a complaint against Danone in Washington, D.C., alleging the company utilized misleading sustainability and recyclability marketing statements about Evian water bottles.

Though Danone denied the claims, it agreed to devote funds over the next three years to develop solutions to reduce plastic packaging or provide plastic-free alternatives for Evian bottles in the United States.

In regards to the 2020 case, the company agreed to support initiatives to reduce plastic waste in the Golden State. It will also add a statement to its website about plastic recycling limitations, including how some bottles pollute the environment.

Why is this settlement important?

Plastic waste is a growing global concern that impacts humans, wildlife, and the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes every single day. The organization adds that all this plastic can alter habitats and natural processes, even reducing ecosystems' ability to adapt to the changing climate.

Another outcome of plastic pollution is the growing prevalence of microplastics, tiny shards of plastic that break off of larger pieces. These microplastics can be found in water, soil, air, clothing, food, and beverages. In fact, one study found microplastics in nearly 90% of protein-rich foods tested, including chicken, beef, and tofu. Other research has documented these tiny plastic pollutants in water, fruits and vegetables, salt, sugar, rice, milk, and beer.

So far, microplastics exposure has been tied to a number of health complications, including cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

The cases brought by the Earth Island Institute and Plastic Pollution Coalition also called attention to greenwashing, a tactic used by companies to make consumers believe they are behaving more environmentally responsibly than they are.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

A number of large corporations are working to reduce plastic packaging. For instance, Coors is getting rid of plastic packaging rings, which kill thousands of sea animals each year.

You can help with the plastics plague by avoiding single-use plastics. Some easy ways to do this include using a reusable water bottle, bringing a reusable shopping bag to the market, and carrying your own to-go containers to restaurants.

