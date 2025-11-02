Tesla Cybertruck owners stunned after discovering cause of 'invisible' vehicle issue: 'Shaking my head'

Electric vehicle owners have unfortunately been dealing with acts of vandalism to their cars for years. When unexpected damages pop up, most owners might attribute it to vandals.

As reported by Torque News, one Tesla Cybertruck owner discovered that their vehicle appeared to have been targeted by some type of "invisible paint" that only showed when the truck was wet.

To get to the bottom of the issue, the owner uploaded a couple of photos to the Cybertruck Owners Only Facebook page in hopes of getting some answers.

"Any ideas how to remove a hydrochromic paint?" asked the original poster. "Some person vandalized my truck. It only appears when wet. [Shaking my head.]"

While they expected to receive advice on how to repair the damage caused by vandalism, they got an unexpected update on the source of the paint.

One user was quick to point out that the paint job wasn't the work of a random vandal. The damage was likely done well before the Cybertruck was ever in the owner's possession. In fact, the markings were left by Tesla.

"Actually it's not vandalization. It's Tesla logistics writing initials to which delivery center it goes to," added the user.

Another user also revealed that Tesla was the source of the markings. They uploaded a service report from their local Tesla shop after dealing with a similar issue. After bringing in their Cybertruck to fix the problem, they were given an explanation from the technician.

"The issue was caused by residual material left after removing the factory protective film," the technician wrote in the service report. The user was then able to have their B-Pillar appliqué replaced free of charge.

Affected Cybertruck owners may be relieved to find out that any leftover markings on their vehicle are from Tesla itself. But the company has been dealing with a number of problems of its own.

Tesla has experienced significant challenges attempting to sell the Cybertruck since its launch in 2023. This aligns with a larger sales drop that Tesla is facing across the globe. Tesla's sales numbers have fallen behind a number of competing EV companies throughout many key automotive markets in Europe.

While this can spell trouble for Tesla, more drivers are still making the switch to EV ownership than ever before. Benefits range from saving money with fewer maintenance requirements to reducing our carbon impact thanks to zero tailpipe emissions. EVs are steadily gaining ground on gas-powered vehicles in the eyes of many drivers.

