Video of Tesla fan’s unbelievable actions leaves viewers in disbelief: ‘Risked his life … just to get a glimpse’

Though official deliveries of the first Cybertrucks begin in November, drivers have been spotting early production models on the road since the summer.

A man pulled his car over, started filming, and stepped into traffic … all to get a look at Tesla’s new Cybertruck.

A video posted by Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a driver stepping out of his car and crossing a busy street to get a close-up glimpse of one of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertrucks.

“This man literally stopped in the middle of the road, and risked his life with traffic flying by; just to get a glimpse of Cybertruck,” the caption read.

“Alternate reality headline: Man Dies in Attempt to Get Photo of Tesla Cybertruck a Month Before They’ll Be Seen All Over the Place,” quipped one commenter.

However, this has not been the case to date. The wait for Tesla’s first electric pickup truck has been a long one after getting announced in November 2019. Though official deliveries of the first Cybertrucks begin in November, drivers have been spotting early production models on the road since the summer, including one blasting off from a red light.

Why all the buzz surrounding the Cybertruck? Probably because of its distinctive futuristic design. Its blocky shape and stainless steel body make it unlike anything else on the road right now.

The road from announcement to delivery has also been lengthy and rocky, prompting frustration from buyers. The Cybertruck boasts high-tech features, a stainless steel “exoskeleton,” and a new kind of chassis, all of which are more challenging and time-consuming to produce, as addressed by company CEO Elon Musk.

Despite delays, buyers are itching to get behind the Cybertruck’s wheel. Over 1.9 million orders for the Cybertruck had been placed by July despite years-long waitlists.

Like most electric vehicles, the Cybertruck presents environmental tradeoffs. On one hand, running on electricity means it eliminates harmful tailpipe emissions. On the other, mining the metals required for the battery can pollute soil and groundwater. Overall, EVs are typically more environmentally friendly than their gas-powered counterparts.

EVs have become more popular and more desirable as drivers recognize the environmental and financial benefits of forgoing gasoline. Experts expect EV growth to continue throughout the decade. With more and more automakers producing EVs and federal tax credits that discount the prices of EVs, it’s becoming easier than ever to make the switch from a gasoline-powered car to an EV.

