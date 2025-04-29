Tesla owners blindsided by claim of unexpected issue forcing costly replacements — here's the vehicle flagged

"Our advice is consistent across all vehicles when it comes to tire care."

One of the world's most popular electric vehicles may also burn through tires at a faster rate than other cars, a new report suggested — though the data raised plenty of questions as well.

What's happening?

Tesla's Model 3 needed the most tire changes of any car in the United Kingdom, according to new data from British tire dealer Kwik Fit and further reporting by This Is Money.

The tire company monitored a year's worth of data from its locations across the U.K., seeing which vehicles were brought in for tire changes at disproportionately high rates at each location. The Model 3 ranked first in 54 areas, or more than double the second-place Citroen Berlingo. Another Tesla, the Model Y, ranked first in 16 areas, putting it at No. 3 on this list.

The type of terrain native to each area didn't seem to matter, as the Model 3 required the most tire changes in areas all across the country. It was also first in 14 of the 32 boroughs within London.

When all of a carmaker's models are considered, Tesla required the most changes in more locations than the next four automakers combined.

Tesla has reportedly accounted for about 2% of new car sales in the United Kingdom as the most popular EV brand and one of the most popular car brands overall, but the market share is still not high enough to explain away Kwik Fit's findings. While EVs do tend to be heavier on average and could lead to greater tire wear, what seems to be missing in the data is any indication of how often each car type needs to return for new tire changes on average, making the raw counting totals difficult to use for meaningful conclusions.

On that note, This Is Money acknowledged that Tesla told the outlet the "above average changing of Model 3 tyres likely ties in with the Model 3 delivery period; Tesla started delivering the Model 3 in volume in the UK in 2021 — within the three to five year period typical for tyre replacement recommendations."

So without more data to go on, it's very possible that the spike is merely because a high number of Model 3s all hit U.K. roads about four years ago and are starting to need tire changes, rather than a more gradual spread.

Why is this important?

This report is just one of the latest bad PR moments facing the struggling EV brand. The company's first-quarter results showed a 20% year-over-year decline in auto revenue, and a 71% drop in net income. That came on the heels of its stock price and sales numbers both falling over the first few months of 2025.

And any report that makes potential converts question whether they should buy an EV is potentially bad news for the environment.

Even when accounting for the pollution created when making and charging electric vehicles, EVs are still responsible for far less carbon pollution per mile traveled than cars with internal combustion engines. Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed that EVs, on average, create nearly half the pollution of gas-powered cars.

What can I do about EV tires?

Just like with any car, doing research before buying an EV is important. This will make sure you're getting the car you want now — and one you can afford to maintain later.

On this front, it's worth noting that most EVs are equipped with tires that can handle a slightly heavier car. Beyond that, it could be beneficial to research any statistics or owner testimonials on tire replacement frequency as well as the overall weight of a particular vehicle you're considering, if concerned about tire wear and tear.

It's also worth researching which driving habits lead to tire wear, such as hard braking, rapid acceleration, and improper inflation.

"While the Maintenance Index has highlighted those models which are most likely to have had new tires fitted, our advice is consistent across all vehicles when it comes to tire care," Kwik Fit's Roger Griggs said in a statement. "Keeping tyres at the correct pressure and regularly checking wheel alignment will both help prolong the life of the tyres and also ensure they hold the road effectively."

