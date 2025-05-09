  • Business Business

Officials make urgent move as country faces power grid collapse: 'The quickest way to obtain energy'

by Jenny Allison
The costs were estimated to be several million dollars, although no exact numbers have been made public.

Photo Credit: iStock

Approximately every six weeks in Cuba, the unreliable and outdated electric grid plunges the majority of the country into darkness — sometimes for days at a time. Now, a solar project hopes to pick up the slack and bring some stability to the country's power supply, Tech Xplore reported.

The new project consists of 44,000 solar panels across 55 photovoltaic solar parks. Several of them will occupy sites that had previously been dedicated to Soviet-funded nuclear power plants, which have sat abandoned since the USSR collapsed.

Currently, Cuba generates power from just eight thermoelectric power plants — which Tech Xplore described as "outdated" — as well as crude-oil generators and floating electric plants rented from a Turkish company. These all use dirty fossil fuels to produce energy, which has led to a number of issues.

Fossil fuels, including oil and gas, are both expensive and in short supply in Cuba. In fact, some of the generators are using crude oil that is also in demand for fueling cars, tractors, and ambulances on the island. Add to that the pollution — including air pollution near the power generators, which has been found to pose a grave threat to public health — and the formula isn't looking good.

That's why the country is aiming to generate 12% of its energy from renewable sources by the end of 2025 and 37% of it by 2030. And solar is an excellent first step in this effort. Tech Xplore quoted Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, who told state-run newspaper Granma that solar is key because "investments are cheaper, they are built more quickly, and can be spread throughout the country."

Installing batteries will also be critical, as they'll be able to store excess energy to use in the event of a dip in power. 

But understandably, the entire undertaking is costly; fortunately for Cuba, while its Western allies remain scant, China is investing heavily in the project. The costs were estimated to be several million dollars, although no exact numbers have been made public.

Tech Xplore also quoted Eliecer Machin, a former Soviet thermophysicist who stayed in Cuba even after the nuclear plants were closed. He is hopeful about the implementation of solar, calling it "the quickest way to obtain energy" for Cuba's energy-stable future.

