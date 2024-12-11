Scientists raise alarm over 'nightmarish' issue stemming from cryptocurrency mines — here's what's happening

Some communities have already had their quality of life negatively affected.

The booming popularity of cryptocurrency over the last few years has left experts concerned that the byproducts of its functions could take an unintentional toll on humans.

What happened?

Three scientists explored the potential health hazards associated with cryptocurrency mining in their think piece published in JAMA.

According to Live Science, the authors compared it to a "digital oil boom," noting that its rapid rise to prominence could lead to an increased reliance upon power plants that only operate when demands peak.

However, these facilities tend to run on dirty energy, polluting the environment with toxic gases that cause chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and contribute to our planet's overheating.

"Crypto mining uses mostly fossil fuel electricity, which comes from coal and natural gas power plants," Benjamin Jones, an associate professor of economics at the University of New Mexico who did not contribute to the article, said in an email to Live Science.

"These in-turn generate emissions of CO2 and other air pollutants, which contribute to climate change and harm human health."

Mary Willis, lead author of the paper, told Live Science that cryptocurrency mines will strain the energy sector, leading to power failures in areas with overburdened grids and more blackouts.

The latter could result in more carbon monoxide poisonings from the generators, gastrointestinal illnesses after eating food without proper refrigeration, and deaths in hospitals when medical devices turn off.

Willis also noted the complaints of how loud the mines can be, as excessive noise pollution has been linked to sleep disorders, higher blood pressure, and heart diseases.

Why are cryptocurrency mines concerning?

While some of the issues the trio raised in the article were theoretical, some communities have already had their quality of life negatively affected by crypto mines.

One facility has created a "nightmarish" scenario in Granbury, Texas, as its dull humming has caused some residents to develop permanent hearing loss, tinnitus, and severe cases of vertigo.

Additionally, Live Science noted that the "proof-of-work" algorithms that crypto relies on for its transactions become "exponentially more difficult over time," making its sky-high energy requirements even more intensive.

After all, the U.S. Energy Information Administration calculated that mining is already responsible for 0.6%-2.3% of the nation's electricity consumption. Some centers in Texas use 2,600 megawatts — a figure projected to double by 2030.

What's being done about the harmful effects of cryptocurrency mines?

The citizens of Granbury filed a lawsuit in October against Bitcoin mine operator Marathon Digital Holdings for generating "unrelenting noise and physical vibrations."

Another community in Memphis, Tennessee, has voiced its displeasure after a local utility company agreed to supply power to a nearby crypto mining data center.

Other efforts to combat this issue include Ethereum's proof-of-stake system that has cut energy rates by 99.5% and the EIA's attempt to hold the industry accountable by announcing its intent to collect data on the power usage of cryptocurrency miners.

